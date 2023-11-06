Taylor Swift has the number-one album in the country. Now she has the number one (and two and three) song, too.

“Is It Over Now?”, the final (and best) “vault track” on 1989 (Taylor Version), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, followed by “Now That We Don’t Talk” at No. 2 and “Slut!” at No. 3. Swift becomes the first female artist to ever replace herself at the top of the chart more than once, after Lover fan favorite-turned-ostensible Eras Tour opener “Cruel Summer” was No. 1 last week (it previously happened in 2014 when “Bad Blood” tagged in for “Shake It Off”).

The other vault selections, “Say Don’t Go” and “Suburban Legends,” premiered at No. 5 and No. 10, respectively. Swift’s domination over the Hot 100 didn’t stop here: Billboard reports that she “claims eight songs in the Hot 100’s top 10,” including the Taylor’s Versions of “Bad Blood” and “Style” at No. 7 and No. 9, which “ups her career count to 49 top 10s, the most among women and second among all acts only to Drake.” Swift is also the first solo artist in history to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with three songs from three different albums in a single year, following “Anti-Hero” (Midnights) and “Cruel Summer” (Lover).

Here’s the full top 10 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100:

No. 1. “Is It Over Now?” by Taylor Swift

No. 2. “Now That We Don’t Talk” by Taylor Swift

No. 3. “Slut!” by Taylor Swift

No. 4. “Paint the Town Red” by Doja Cat

No. 5. “Say Don’t Go” by Taylor Swift

No. 6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

No. 7. “Bad Blood (TV)” by Taylor Swift

No. 8. “Snooze” by SZA

No. 9. “Style” (TV)” by Taylor Swift

No. 10. “Suburban Legends” by Taylor Swift

It’s the only second time in Hot 100 history where every song is from a female artist.