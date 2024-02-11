Ryan Gosling‘s job isn’t beach anymore. It’s crying to Taylor Swift.

In the latest trailer for The Fall Guy (which you can watch above), actor / “I’m Just Ken” singer Gosling plays a stuntman with a sensitive side. He gets caught in his feelings by Emily Blunt as he’s listening and singing along to “All Too Well,” Swift’s best song. The trailer also features fun stunts, ice baths, alien costumes, and a conspiracy involving a missing movie star.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt — goes missing. While the film’s ruthless producer maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy opens in theaters on May 3.