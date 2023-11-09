Just over two weeks ago, Taylor Swift released the latest of her re-recorded albums, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), garnering the biggest sales week of her career. One of the main draws of her overall Taylor’s Version project for fans has been the inclusion of previously vaulted tracks such as “Castles Crumbling,” “Is It Over Now?” “Message In A Bottle,” and “Slut!”

The latter was cut from the original 1989 in favor of the thematically similar “Blank Space,” but made its way onto the final tracklist for Taylor’s Version. However, as with most things Taylor Swift, her maximalist approach has led to yet another version of the song, an acoustic one, making its way online. This time, though, it’ll be a limited edition; according to fans online, it’s only available via Taylor’s website for another few hours — until 11:59 pm ET.

Slut! acoustic version is available on Taylor’s site until 11:59pm est tonight! pic.twitter.com/O7QwSy7eNm — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) November 9, 2023

This version of the track comes with the digital deluxe version of 1989 for $5.99 (or, you can get the deluxe album for the same price without it, for some reason). While the exclusivity period could mean that the song will eventually come to streaming services or retail editions, we’re sure that the Swifties wouldn’t pass up such a good deal — or risk missing out if this version of the song remains a one-off opportunity. Check it out here.