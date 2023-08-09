The first leg of Taylor Swift‘s critically-acclaimed The Eras Tour is coming to an end. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. In honor of Swift completing the first chapter of the Eras era, Starbucks stores across the US will reportedly be playing her music all day during the last day of the first US leg of the tour.

TMZ is reporting that US Starbucks stores will play a list called “Starbucks Lovers” in store, which is comprised of 122 of Swift songs.

The name of the playlist alludes to a commonly misheard line in Swift’s 2014 hit single, “Blank Space,” on which, the line “Got a long list of ex-lovers” has been sometimes heard as “Got a long list, Starbucks lovers.”

Today (August 9) marks the last night of the Eras Tour, which will take place in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium. This is the third night of the Los Angeles shows, and over the course of the past few nights, several celebs have made an appearance in the stadium, including Cameron Diaz, Alicia Keys, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt.

Later this month, Swift will play a series of shows in Mexico, and then again in Brazil in November. The next leg of the Eras Tour will begin in February 2024 in Japan.