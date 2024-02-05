During the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, Taylor Swift announced that she has a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, coming out this spring. The cover of the album, her 11th, shows the “Is It Over Now?” singer lying down on a bed while wearing high-waisted briefs and a tank. Everything that Swift wears instantly sells out, so Swifties were curious where they could buy this outfit. Swift’s stylist, Joseph Cassell, provided the answer on social media.

Billboard noted that Cassell tagged two fashion brands: Saint Laurent and The Row, which was founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. That would be the same Mary-Kate and Ashley who starred on Full House, went to grandmothers’ house, and learned how the west was… fun?!?

Swift isn’t the only singer whose been spotted wearing the designer brand, either. Her bestie Selena Gomez has also previously been seen wearing a wool coat from The Row, and Beyoncé was spotted at one point wearing a midi leather skirt from the brand’s 2019 collection.

The $420 (!) tank top is sold out on The Row’s website, but it’s still available for the low, low price of $290 at SSense. As for the briefs, those will set you back another $220 at Saks Fifth Avenue, although small and medium sizes are already gone. Mary-Kate and Ashley should say thanks to Taylor for the business by covering one of her songs — and she can perform one of theirs in return. The Eras Tour crowd would lose their minds for “I Am the Cute One.”

