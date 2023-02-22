It looks like Florence Welch will soon be taking to the theater. Today (February 22), Producers Amanda Ghost and Len Blavatnik for Unigram/Access Entertainment, Jordan Roth, and American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University have announced Gatsby, a new stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

Gatsby will be directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, both of whom are Tony Award winners. Chavkin has previously directed shows like Hadestown and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812. Tayeh has previously choreographed Moulin Rouge, and Hulu’s musical series, UPHERE.

Additionally, Gatsby will feature new music by Welch, along with Thomas Bartlett.

Other details about the play have been kept mum, however, it seems as though this stage adaptation has been in the works for years. Back in 2021, Welch issued a press statement announcing that she was working on a stage adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favorite lines in literature,” said Welch (per NME). “Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”