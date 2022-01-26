HBO Max’s buzzworthy series Euphoria stands out for many reasons. It’s not just for the “drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors” which pissed off the organization D.A.R.E., but the series also has a well-curated soundtrack. Now in its second season, the show invites some of today’s top musicians to contribute songs to their soundtrack, and an upcoming episode features a new banger from Tove Lo.

Tove Lo’s “How Long” is a hazy, dark-pop anthem that falls very in line with Euphoria‘s theme. Over simmering synths, the multi-Platinum-selling singer fires off lyrics about being wronged in a relationship. Talking about her inspiration behind the pumped-up track, Tove Lo mentioned “How Long” is one of the only songs she wrote during lockdown:

“‘How Long’ is about love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all it’s darkness. I’m so honored that it gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of it’s rawness and provocative storytelling.”

“How Long” is set to appear in this Sunday’s episode of Euphoria, and isn’t the only song by a major pop star that the show features. Last week, Euphoria used Lana Del Rey’s piano ballad “Watercolor Eyes,” which she wrote exclusively for the show’s soundtrack. On top of that, musician Dominic Fike landed a leading role in this season, portraying Rue’s (played by Zendaya) new and irresponsible friend Elliot, though it doesn’t seem like he’s written any music for the series.

Listen to Tove Lo’s Euphoria track “How Long” above.

Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) is out 2/25 via Interscope Records/HBO. Pre-order it here.