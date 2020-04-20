As the coronavirus pandemic forces businesses to close and many find themselves out of work, musicians across the globe have stepped up to offer support any way they can. Lady Gaga recently raised over 100 million dollars with the Together At Home livestream concert that featured Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. Now, the organization The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is tapping popular musicians to perform for a charity concert that benefits the LGBTQ community.

The Stonewall Gives Back concert aims to help vulnerable populations that once sought security at now-shuttered LGBTQ-friendly bars and restaurants. Featuring performances by LGBTQ musicians and allies, the livestream will see sets by Troye Sivan, Cyndi Lauper, Kim Petras, Allie X, Muna, Kristin Chenoweth, and many more.

In a statement, the show’s producer Erich Bergen said they are responding to the virus by bringing people together through music. “I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” Bergen said. “We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Stacy Lentz detailed the livestream’s goal in a statement: “In general, LGBTQ bars and nightlife have been decimated due to the mass closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the original safe spaces for our community, which often makes us feel less alienated and alone. They are a true refuge where we can be ourselves. This industry is now gone and employees of those bars, venues and event spaces are struggling. They rely on tips and gig work and are no longer able to make ends meet. We need this moment to come together as one and help those who keep the LBGTQ nightlife industry thriving.”

The Stonewall Gives Back concert is streaming live on 4/23 at 8 p.m. EST on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel WOWPresents. Watch it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.