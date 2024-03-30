The 1975’s Matty Healy is using his time wisely since the band is currently on hiatus. In a new announcement today, Healy uploaded a new song called “Loads Of Crisps” to Soundcloud under the alias “Truman Black,” allowing fans to still hear some tunes.

Overall, it is a very calming track, perfect for listening to at night — whether you’re on a drive past some city lights or just sitting at home.

“A family pet / A brand new purse / A man of steel / A wooden hearse,” Healy sings over a twinkling electronic beat when his voice comes in around the 1:20 minute mark. “Something borrowed / Something new / Something old / Me and you.”

According to the song’s release page on Genius, Healy produced it alongside fellow band member George Daniel. Back in 2022, the track was originally released as a demo from The 1975, but this seems to be the first proper release, according to NME. A few years earlier, he also reportedly auctioned off a painting with the same title.

As for what fans can expect from The 1975, the band recently finished their Still… At Their Very Best Tour and now plan to relax. Last month, they also dropped a song as part of the soundtrack for Apple TV+’s The New Look series.

Check out Matty Healy’s “Loads Of Crisps” below.