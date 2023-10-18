When Was Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Originally Released?

Taylor Swift is just a few weeks away from dropping her re-recorded version of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27. For those who might be wondering, the original version of Swift’s 1989 dropped all the way back in 2014, making next year its 10th anniversary.

Specifically, the original release date was released on exactly October 27, 2014, making it almost a full-circle type of deal. Swift’s fifth studio album found her leaning fully into pop music.

The record had three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, namely “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Shake It Off,” and “Blank Space.” Other tracks like “Style” and “Wildest Dreams” made it to the Top 10 following its release.

It also took home Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards. At the time, it made Swift the first female solo artist to win twice for AOTY. (She has since earned a third for her 2020 album, Folklore.)

Shortly after the album’s original release, Swift removed her catalog from Spotify, citing the ways streaming prevented songwriters from getting royalties. While her music is now back on the streamer, this move didn’t affect the massive success of 1989 at all.

When the new version is released, those who might have been too young or not around for the original run get to experience the joys of this era all over again.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.