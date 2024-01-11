Here’s what to know about getting it on Spotify.

Ariana Grande is just a few hours away from returning to music with her new single, “ Yes, And? .” Given it’s her first new music since 2020, fans are going to be extremely excited to listen to it as soon as possible.

When Will Ariana Grande’s “Yes, And?” Be On Spotify?

Ariana Grande will have her song, “Yes, And?,” available to listen on Spotify starting at midnight ET tonight. For those on the West Coast, you can hear it on the streaming platform at 9 p.m. PT.

Those in other time zones should convert from there to know exactly when it will be out in their region.

She will be dropping a music video for it, which, according to a new teaser, will be released Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

The pop star has also been teasing that the track is the lead single from her next album. “p.s. I couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well…….one of them!),” Grande wrote in an Instagram story, where she was discussing the song’s cover art.

Check out Grande’s teaser for “Yes, And?” below.