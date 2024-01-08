Is Ariana Grande Releasing A New Album In 2024? Yes, thank God. On December 27, Grande captioned an Instagram carousel, “see you next year,” which all but confirmed a 2024 release for her seventh LP. Will Ariana Grande Release A Single For Her New Album? Over the weekend, Grande confirmed that she will release her rumored single, “Yes, And?,” this Friday, January 12, as the presumed lead single from her forthcoming album. Early this morning, January 8, Grande posted the same blurry, close-up portrait that had been circulating for days to her Instagram Story (yet again), with one clarification, “p.s. I couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well…….one of them!)”

When Will Ariana Grande’s New Album Come Out? While Grande set a release date for “Yes, And?,” she has not confirmed a release date for AG7. Does Ariana Grande’s New Album Have A Tracklist? Nope! All we have to go off for now is “Yes, And?.”

Will Ariana Grande’s New Album Have Features? Again, we don’t know yet. In due time. What Is The Album Cover For Ariana Grande’s New Album? As covered above, at least one of the album covers is the Katia Temkin-shot close-up photograph of Grande, sporting bright red lipstick. Grande has not yet revealed other cover art.