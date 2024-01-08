There has also been some belief that the song title is also the name of Grande’s upcoming album, but is that really the case?

A new Ariana Grande era is finally upon us: After much speculation, Grande has finally announced that her next single is called “Yes, And?” and it’s set to drop this Friday, January 12.

Is Ariana Grande’s new album title Yes, And?

It is not, no.

On Instagram yesterday (January 7), Grande shared a blurry image of herself and wrote, “yes, and? [heart] 1.12.” She also shared a pre-save/pre-order link. Then, in an Instagram Story posted this morning, Grande re-shared her post and wrote, “p.s. i couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well. ….one of them!).”

So, at the moment, we do not know the title of Grande’s upcoming seventh album, but we do know what one of the album covers looks like (presumably, there will be multiple editions of the album, based on Grande’s phrasing).

Before last year ended, Grande looked back on her 2023, writing, “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”