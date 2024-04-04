If you’re planning to listen to it on Apple Music, here’s what to know about when you’ll be able to.

Uproxx cover star Conan Gray has been hard at work on his next album Found Heaven, and now, it is almost about to be released so fans can finally hear it. Through pulling from ’80s dance-pop influences, Gray has released a handful of singles throughout the past year, including “Lonely Dancers,” “Alley Rose,” “ Winner ,” and “Never Ending Story” — which has elevated the excitement for the record in full.

When Will Conan Gray’s New Album Found Heaven Be On Apple Music?

Conan Gray’s Found Heaven will be available to stream on Apple Music starting at midnight ET or 9 p.m. PT. Those listening in any other time zone will have to convert from there to know when you can listen. And if you use Spotify, it will be out on that streaming platform, too.

“Everything in my life was opening up and blossoming and it was just unbelievable happiness,” Gray recently told Nylon about the album’s inspiration. “And then, of course, I went and got my heart absolutely destroyed and then spent the next six months writing the album, the most depressed I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Found Heaven is out 4/5 via Republic Records. Find more information here.