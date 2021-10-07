As someone who is an expert at staying out of the watchful eyes of the paparazzi, Adele stunned tabloids last year after sharing a photo of herself in a black mini dress. The post received over 12 million likes and appeared to show that the singer had lost nearly 100 pounds. Now, amid reports that her highly anticipated album is coming soon, Adele addresses weight loss rumors during her first interview in nearly five years.

The singer recently sat down with British Vogue for a lengthy conversation about her life in LA, her post-divorce experience (yes, she’s officially dating Rich Paul!), and gossip about her weight loss. The singer admitted to working out three times a day over the course of two years, saying that most headlines about her weight loss got it wrong. “No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard. And also,” she said, “that whole thing of like, ‘Gets Revenge Body’… Oh my god. Suck my d*ck!” She continued: “It’s ridiculous. I think it’s that people love to portray a divorced woman as spinning out of control, like, ‘Oh she must be crackers. She must’ve decided she wants to be a ho.’ Because what is a woman without a husband? It’s bullsh*t.”

The singer said that, contrary to recent headlines, much of her weight loss was thanks to her anxiety:

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day. So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers. It’s not doable for a lot of people.”

But at this point, Adele says she’s sick her body being a constant topic of conversation. “People have been talking about my body for 12 years,” she said. “They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care. You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”

Read British Vogue‘s full interview with Adele here.