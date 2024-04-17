People with tickets for the second weekend surely have some FOMO over this, so now let’s ask the question:

The lineup for the first weekend of Coachella 2024 was stacked, but that was especially true when you look at all the surprise guests who popped up across the festival’s various stages. Among the big-name artists to unexpectedly take the stage was Billie Eilish , who popped up to perform Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and Del Rey’s “Video Games” with Del Rey.

Will Billie Eilish Perform At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?

Well, as we said, Eilish performed with Del Rey during the fest’s first weekend, so it’s clearly not something she’s opposed to doing. Another perspective, though, could be that she’s already made one Coachella surprise appearance this year, so maybe she’s had her fill and won’t do it again for the second weekend.

Beyond the Lana cameo, though, Eilish also did a surprise DJ set during the first weekend. So, perhaps that’s something she would enjoy doing again, or perhaps it was just an opportunity she latched onto while she was already around for the Del Rey appearance.

Whatever the case may be, that’s the information we have to go off of. Whether Eilish turns up for the second weekend or not, there’s still plenty to look forward to in terms of scheduled performers, like new lineup addition Kid Cudi.