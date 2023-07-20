Britney Spears and will.i.am first collaborated in 2012 for the hit “Scream & Shout.” Earlier this week, the pair teased a new song together, “Mind Your Business,” and it’s coming tomorrow, July 21. To increase anticipation, the Black Eyed Peas frontman discussed the track with CBS Mornings.

“Music is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music,” he said. “Dancing is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music. When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through. I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram, I light up because I see how much she loves music.”

“To collaborate with her now and then, when you’re in the studio and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters,” he continued. “So I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion.”

He added, “I’ve been a fan, a friend, and a supporter of Britney throughout the years. A supporter as far as someone who goes out and listens to her music, a supporter as far as someone that’s there to help champion her through her times where she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”