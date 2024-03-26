But now, fans are theorizing that one of Bey’s previous collaborators may appear on Cowboy Carter.

We are just days away from Beyoncé ‘s hotly anticipated eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter . And as Bey is known to be protective of her art, the Beyhive is abuzz, as they wait for more details. Ahead of the album, Bey teased that she “collaborated with some brilliant artists,” however, has not revealed which artists, nor has she shared the names of any tracks, other than the previously released “ Texas Hold ‘Em ” and “ 16 Carriages .”

Will Lady Gaga be on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album?

In the days leading up to Cowboy Carter, Little Monsters and members of the Beyhive have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to theorize that Lady Gaga and Beyoncé may have recorded another collaboration.

The two previously collaborated on a remix of “Video Phone” from Bey’s 2008 album I Am…Sasha Fierce and “Telephone” from Gaga’s 2009 album The Fame Monster. The video for “Telephone” premiered in March of 2010, and ended with a screen reading “To be continued.”

if we truly get another gaga and beyoncé collab oh call me gal gadot coz i wont know how to act https://t.co/fUZM6UihvV — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) March 26, 2024

Ok 1. Y’all got a lot of time on yall hands 2. You mean to tell me we get a Telephone SEQUEL!!?!?! 😩 https://t.co/6Lj9Eo5y73 — Inari NOT Briana . (@inaribriana) March 26, 2024

After Gaga’s stylist posted a screencap from the video, featuring Gaga in the iconic cigarette glasses. This has sparked fans’ excitement, thinking that 14 years later, we may finally be getting a long-awaited conclusion to the “Telephone” saga.

You can see some of the fan theories and breakdowns above.

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood and Columbia. Find more information here.