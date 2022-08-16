Zayn Sings ‘Night Changes,’ A One Direction Fan Favorite, On Instagram

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn rarely mentions his days in the boy band, however, he took to Instagram yesterday to sing a fan favorite from the One Direction catalog. In a black-and-white clip, Zayn sings the chorus of “Night Changes” from the band’s 2014 album, Four, which was also Zayn’s last album with the group.

“Everything that you’ve ever dreamed of / Disappearing when you wake up / But there’s nothing to be afraid of / Even when the night changes / It will never change me and you,” he sings in the clip.

Zayn also revisited his 1D days back in June, when he sang a portion of “You & I” from the band’s sophomore album, Midnight Memories.

Could this mean a One Direction reunion is imminent? Given Zayn’s ex-bandmate Liam Payne’s recent comments about the singer during Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, it’s probably best we don’t hold our breath.

“Before we go too deep into this, there are many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side,” Payne said. “….You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d*ck. But at the end of the day … you understand what he’s been through.”