Emmys 2013 Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress for Comedy/Drama

The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 Eastern on CBS, with Neil Patrick Harris as host. From now until Sunday (sometimes multiple times a day), Dan Fienberg and I will be making our usual picks for the major categories – for both what should win and what will (and keep in mind that Dan is much better historically at predictions than I am).
Next up, we’re dealing with the comedy and drama lead actress categories. The former includes three former winners for their nominated roles, while the latter has seven nominees due to ties, which will likely be rendered moot when Claire Danes repeats.
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Laura Dern, “Enlightened”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Another category where any winner would be deserving. (I haven’t finished “Veep” season 2, but Louis-Dreyfus is terrific in it.) I might be particularly delighted to see Dern win, both for the fearlessness of her work as the perpetually difficult Amy Jellicoe, and because it’s the biggest recognition the beautiful final season of “Enlightened” could get. That said, I will continue to pound the drum for Poehler, because it does not feel right to me that she does not have an Emmy for playing Leslie Knope, and for injecting so much warmth and lunacy and joy into that character, and into “Parks.”
Dan’s pick: Great performances. Every single one of them. I’m slightly surprised Lena Dunham went with the cocaine-addled “Bad Friend” as her submission over the season-closing OCD arc or the two-hander “One Man’s Trash,” but that’s just an aside. Similarly, Julia Louis-Dreyfus picking the physical comedy of “Running” over the Allison Janney showdown in “First Response” might not have been my instinct. But I’m afraid I have to be boring and echo Alan: As long as Amy Poehler doesn’t have an Emmy for “Parks and Rec,” I’ll be forced to lament that Amy Poehler doesn’t have an Emmy for “Parks and Rec,” which is a crime. The mixture of comedy, romance and sentiment in “Leslie and Ben” is flawless and is yet another reminder of how good Poehler is at what she does. But really, there’s no undeserving winner from this group.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Louis-Dreyfus won last year. I’m told that the back half of “Veep” season 2 (including her submission episode, “Running”) was great, and voters like her in general, having rewarded her for playing both Elaine Benes and Old Christine before giving her another trophy for Selena Meyer. Fey and Poehler will benefit to a degree from being able to submit multiple episodes (the “30 Rock” finale for Fey, the Leslie/Ben wedding two-parter for Poehler), but my hypothetical money’s on Louis-Dreyfus to repeat – and for Poehler to again do something incredibly funny during the ceremony.
Dan’s pick: The mystery here is about the degree of sentimentality Emmy voters are going to have for “30 Rock.” I could do one version of predictions with a “30 Rock” sweep, including Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin and Outstanding Comedy Series and it would be totally plausible. Dunham’s submission episode, while not necessarily “right” by my standards, could very well be right for Emmy voters, because it’s very funny without a lot of the agita that seeped in by the end of the season. But I think the Emmy tally this season suggests that voters are growing to like “Veep” more and if they have growing warmth for a performance that already won, it would make sense for it to win again. [Dreyfus has never won a second Emmy for any of her roles, so a repeat would be significant, in a trivial sort of way.]
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Connie Britton, “Nashville”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”
Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Lots of talent here – thanks to ties, the category includes seven actresses yet still didn’t have room for Tatiana Maslany from “Orphan Black” – some in better shows than others, but Danes stands above the rest. (Moss is close when she has more screentime, but she was a supporting player more often than not this year, including in her submission episode, “The Better Half.”) A performance so powerful and memorable that it’s going to keep me watching “Homeland” even if more of the storytelling wheels come off in season 3.
Dan’s pick: You may have heard that Tatiana Maslany isn’t here and that Emmy Rossum isn’t here and you may be all, “So what’s the point?” But these are still seven really good performances, even if I wouldn’t hesitate to recategorize two or three of them as “supporting.” Oversights and categorical quibbling aside, really the only thing working against Claire Danes as the no-brainer “should win” here is the sense that Claire Danes has won something at every award show for the past three years and that most of what we saw her do this season, we’d seen her do last year as well. But if you take familiarity out of the equation and just watch things in a vacuum, Danes is still giving the best performance in this category, probably by a wide margin.
Will win
Alan’s pick: Danes has “Q&A,” which is as good an acting submission episode as you’re going to find. Seems an easy choice to repeat.
Dan’s pick: As the defending champion and with “Q&A” as her submission episode, Claire Danes is still the prohibitive favorite, but don’t turn your back on Kerry Washington, who is giving a great performance on a show that couldn’t have more momentum. That a Washington win would make Emmy history is a not-insignificant factor. I’m picking Danes only because I don’t have the guts to go out on the limb to predict Washington.
I assume means Alec, not Adam, Baldwin on 30 Rock but the thought of Adam Baldwin playing off Liz Lemon fills me with delight.
Fixed!
-Daniel
Any thoughts on best actress in a mini-series/movie?
They nominated the wrong lead actress for Nashville. Danes should win regardless.
Fey for comedy.
I completely agree with you guys on this one. Poehler and Danes each deserve it (though I’d pick Maslany if I could).
I kinda wish you guys would show which episode was submitted too.
They did, in an earlier installment. That seems to have gone now.
F*ck this sh*t I am so sick of this notion that Danes is so far and away better, Vera Farmiga was brilliant in her submitted episode and shows more range as an actress than Danes. God I hate you media hacks for pushing false narratives. And than you say only Moss comes close when Moss is a supporting actress in lead? Oy!
Also Laura Dern deserves it for Enlightened but sadly won’t stand a chance.
Laura Dern
Kerry Washington
I love Parks and Rec. I love Amy Poehler and she deserves every Emmy out there.
But Veep went from a comedy I really enjoyed to my favorite comedy on TV in its second season. Which is good since now I don’t have to be upset when Dreyfus wins.
Totes with you both on Poehler. It is a crime that she doesn’t have an Emmy yet for her work on “Parks and Rec.” However, I think it’s going to go to Louis-Dreyfus (who is doing even better work than last year, when she won the Emmy).
As far as Drama…I’m thinking Danes to repeat. But my personal pick would be Robin Wright. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I thought she was OUTSTANDING in “House of Cards.” She was my favorite part of the whole show (even more than Corey Stoll’s excellent yet overlooked work).
I’m obviously missing something. How would Washington make history if she wins. Is it because she’s African American? Has a female African American really never won the best actress in a drama Emmy?
GRubi – Indeed.
-Daniel
Danes only knows to act “crazy”, and even that is starting get annoying. Without Rossum and Maslany there really is no point. Moss is the best out of the people on the list.
COMPLETELY agree. I am not sure why in recent years over-acting has been equated to good acting, but I would really like to see that trend stop. Danes is obviously committed to the emotional reality of her character, but it doesn’t actually mean it is a good performance. For me, it is Moss all the way (since I don’t get the choice of Maslany).
I was going to complain about Tatiana Maslany not being nominated, but then I remembered that all the above actresses are actually characters performed by Tatiana Maslany.
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Should Win: Amy Poehler. The best and funniest performance in a strong category. She has a great submission episode this year with the wedding two-parter, so she might have a legitimate chance. If voters want to give it to Tina Fey one last time, I would be happy with that choice as well.
Will Win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The love Emmy voters have for Veep is clearly centered around its cast (they account for 3 of its 5 nominations, and a fourth was for casting). Louis-Dreyfus is the rock-solid center of that cast. I think that she repeats.
Lead Actress in a Drama
Should Win: Tatiana Maslany. Oh, she’s not here? Emmy Rossum, then. What, she’s not here either? Shoot. In all seriousness, there are some truly excellent performances who are actually competing in this category. While I’d like to see Elisabeth Moss win an Emmy, I would rather see her win for Top of the Lake this year (obviously the two are mutually exclusive). Claire Danes was as great as ever, and probably has the best overall performance. But if I’m completely honest, I would rather see Kerry Washington win. As soapy and crazy as Scandal can be, Washington keeps her character grounded enough to sell genuine emotion when required (as she does in her submission episode). It would be a nice culmination to what’s been a triumphant year for her. And yes, she’s gorgeous. That does not hurt.
Will Win: Claire Danes is the obvious choice, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say … Vera Farmiga! Now to be fair, the only episode of Bates Motel that I’ve seen is the pilot (which Farmiga submitted). So I have no idea if the performance held up. But in that pilot, Farmiga gets to do everything that Emmy voters love to see their winners do – and she’s excellent. She’s also a former Oscar Nominee and the lone nominee from her show, which suggests that voters have already singled her out. As unquestionably great as Danes is in Q&A, Damien Lewis is the one who really steals the show in that episode. If there’s even a small amount of Claire Danes fatigue, then Farmiga could emerge as the alternative on the strength of her performance (Washington is also a factor, but I don’t think that anyone else has a chance). It might be crazy, but why not? I’ll predict the big upset.
Kerry Washington is horrible in her submission episode Happy Birthday Mr. President. Not even Razzy worthy.
Dreyfus for comedy, Veep was amazing this year. Dockery for drama.
Homeland has become almost a joke; Britton while a fine actress, is not given much demanding to do on Nashville so far; and unfortunately Robin Wright’s character was the biggest problem with House of Cards. It wasn’t well thought out by the writers and her being bad didn’t provide enough contrast with Spacey’s evil. Not her fault but it didn’t work.
Danes deserved it for season 1 of Homeland, but that show thoroughly jumped the shark during season 2 and Danes jumped right along with it. What does it say that Homeland is being equally honored (through nominations alone) for two seasons that were so wildly different in quality? Do Emmy nominators have no taste?