Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 89: Listener mail & 'Breaking Bad'

#Breaking Bad
08.16.11

The

We promised two things in advance about this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast: that we likely wouldn’t record it on a Monday, and that it would be almost entirely devoted to listener mail. Both of those promises came true, and though we start the show with low, post-press tour energy levels, things get snappy in a hurry. The rundown:

Recent AMC kerfuffles — 01:30 – 14:00
Kurt Sutter Twitter kerfuffles — 14:00 – 21:00
A new “Friday Night Lights” Movie — 21:25 – 28:00
The greatness of the “FNL” pilot — 28:00 – 36:40
Our own review-writing process — 36:40 – 43:00
All-Star Beard Team — 43:00 – 49:40
“Breaking Bad” — 49:45 – 01:05:20
