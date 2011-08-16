Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 89: Listener mail & ‘Breaking Bad’

We promised two things in advance about this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast: that we likely wouldn’t record it on a Monday, and that it would be almost entirely devoted to listener mail. Both of those promises came true, and though we start the show with low, post-press tour energy levels, things get snappy in a hurry. The rundown:
Recent AMC kerfuffles — 01:30 – 14:00
Kurt Sutter Twitter kerfuffles — 14:00 – 21:00
A new “Friday Night Lights” Movie — 21:25 – 28:00
The greatness of the “FNL” pilot — 28:00 – 36:40
Our own review-writing process — 36:40 – 43:00
All-Star Beard Team — 43:00 – 49:40
“Breaking Bad” — 49:45 – 01:05:20
Alan, do you know why Sutter kept attacking you on twitter? Is it because you (like me) weren’t a fan of the 3rd season? Seems sort of petty of him.
lol I didn’t realize he called Dan names too. Same reason?
Weirdly, I don’t think there was ever an issue during the third season, even though he didn’t agree with my take. He unloaded on me about my live-blog of the Sons panel at Comic-Con a few weeks ago.
IDeemo – I took the side of the reporter in the Charlie Hunnam kerfuffle — today’s Word of the Day is “kerfuffle” — and we had a lengthy back-and-forth.
Amusingly, it’s all chronicled on this Facebook note:
Alan: I seem to remember somebody asking him on twitter about how he prepares his story lines for each season and he responded with something along the lines of “Ask Sepinwall. He knows EVERYTHING.” This was during season 3. Although now that he’s gone there’s no way of backing that up. But yeah, I saw him get pissed at you about your live blog (although I didn’t understand why…)
Dan-HAHAHA that’s great. I’ll really miss him on twitter.
@Alan is there a public record of him “unloading” on you about the live blog that can be read on the internet?
Alan, you missed a really crucial beard- William Riker. It’s the clearest indicator of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s leap in quality.
Amen. Frakes’ beard is both manly and luxurious. It was also somewhat unintentional – he originally grew it for the North and South sequel, not for TNG.
Riker and Sisko’s beards are both big time contenders.
Switching shows, I think that Opie has to be brought up as well. There’s a lot of contenders on SoA, but Op’s separates him from the clean faced kid from Remember the Titans completely.
Mike – Opie has a terrific beard. I would definitely throw some support in the direction of that being an All-Star beard…
Riker was the first person I thought of not mentioned on the podcast. Also William Conrad as Cannon and, in the toon division, Dr. Benton Quest. Honorable mention to Homer Simpson, who shaves his 5 o’clock shadow only to have it instantly grow back.
Are we just talking about real beards? Because Jack Shephard’s “We have to go back”-beard was pretty awesome, too…
As long as we’re talking “Lost” beards, Tom/Mr. Friendly’s beard had its own story arc.
Paul Kinsey’s was the first one I thought of. He went from just another one of the guys at Sterling Cooper to it’s resident proto-hipster.
Tony Soprano isn’t dead? I’m assuming you haven’t read the exhaustive essay on it that has been floating around the internet for awhile? Is it because you believe in the theory that because you can’t think of someone left who wants him dead, then he must not be dead? Because I feel its pretty laid out there that he is dead.
i really don’t understand how in any way, shape, or form Sutter is a victim here. why wasn’t what he said about a fellow show/runner newsworthy? THR and others should only have reported it if he’d said it directly to them? if i say something on Twitter, were i inclined to broadcast my thoughts in 140 character chunks, it would not be newsworthy. Sutter is a different story when ranting about the TV industry (remember HBO=NY Yankees?) the guy needs to enjoy a hot steaming cup of stfu. just because he seems to be an insufferable ass won’t stop me from watching SOA but it had better hook me from the start or i’m out. the only reason i stayed to the end of last season was to see how they were going to salvage that mess and i don’t think they pulled it off. really he’s only had 1 solid season so far (2…).
Scruffy – NOBODY — at least not on this podcast — called Sutter a victim in any way, shape or form. Or at least I never intended to and I’m pretty sure Alan didn’t either.
I had never heard of Hell on Wheels until this podcast so I paused it and looked up the trailer. That looks pretty good to me. I’ll definitively give it a chance.
I think the scene with Walt in Los Pollos Hermanos, is more of a reminder of the scene in “One Minute” after Hank received the phone call that two people are coming to kill him.
Gotta disagree with Dan here — the directorial flourishes are part of what make Breaking Bad so much fun to watch for me.
I know Sutter is often loud and annoying but I was surprised that neither of you actually discussed “what” he tweeted about. Sure it’s just his opinion but given the entire first segment dedicated to AMC’s slipping credibility isn’t Sutter’s premise at least plausible?
AMC is a small, relatively new network (when it comes to original programming) and if they gave Weiner half of what was rumored it stands to reason that it would have some bearing on future financial allocations.
I’m not going to pretend that paying Matt Weiner and keeping Mad Men going literally broke AMC’s budget but I do find it relevant when that same network later fired a name director/writer (Darabont) with finances being the rumored issue.
If your stance is that “Sutter = Crazy” so we should just ignore his opinion on that matter I can respect that. I just thought it was weird that you guys spent a lot of time discussing the fallout from Sutter’s comments but not his actual comments.
P.S. I’m literally curious, so Dan please don’t yell at me.
I cannot speak for Dan or Alan. They feel like they did address the AMC situation. I think they are excellent in their television analysis (whether I agree/like said show or not) but to address Sutter personally and his opinions would lend to a question of credibility.
Alan and Dan review tv. They are quite good at what they do; however both are extremely influential in their analysis in their own right. How many times has Alan Sepinwall been mentioned in other critic’s analysis of something or another-good deal or a culturally relevant article?
As far as Sutter goes, it is free speech. I feel he is a talented guy. I can’t wait for season 4 of SOA.
Perhaps, it speaks to my age, but twitter does not appeal to me. I follow some folks to hear relevant opinions, not hear what type of sandwich they ate for lunch.
Also, Alan when you mentioned the scene with Walt compared to Tony in the diner, I actually felt the same tension. I couldn’t identify but I thought your theory very interesting.
Dan, I liked Michelle’s direction. I like a bit of flash and groove at times.
