It’s time for not only a bonus installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, folks, but an extremely long one, as Dan and I discuss our Emmy predictions, review four of the new shows debuting next week and discuss maybe the most memorable “Breaking Bad” of the season. The rundown:
Emmys — 00:40 – 41:45
“2 Broke Girls” — 42:15 – 48:30
“The Playboy Club” — 48:35 – 56:25
“New Girl” — 56:30 – 01:04:05
“Unforgettable” — 01:04:10 – 01:10:25
“Breaking Bad” — 01:10:30 – 01:23:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
How PARKS & REC could win an Emmy: I don’t think it’s even that implausible (not that I’m predicting it). Low-rated 30 ROCK, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, and season two THE OFFICE have all won the award before. Sometimes Emmy surprises us with this award.
AndytheSaint – My response to that would be that in in the year “Arrested Development” won Best Comedy, it was nominated for seven Emmys total, including writing and directing. In its least nominated year in which it won, “30 Rock” was up for 10 Emmys, including writing and directing. “The Office” is a bit more encouraging, but in the year it won, it was still up for five Emmys, including a writing nod (for Mike Schur, fittingly).
“Parks and Rec” is only up for three Emmys and one is for sound.
That doesn’t mean it’s impossible for “Parks and Rec” to win. I would click my heels in glee if it did. But lack of nominations *suggest* (but don’t necessarily prove) a lack of overall support…
-Daniel
And Ron F’ing Swanson wasn’t nominated. Not nominating the best or second-best (To Poehler)thing about the best show on TV is a bad sign.
I think that Boardwalk Empire has a chance of upsetting Mad Men this year for Best Drama.
I think the SAG awards are a better predictor than the Golden Globes, because the latter includes the mysterious “foreign press” that seems like a group that likes to kiss ass to movie stars and will pick them before television stars. The SAG awards are decided by people who are in the same pool as the Emmy Awards, which is what concerns me for Mad Men’s chances. I think that there was some shiny newness in play for Boardwalk Empire and the show was fresh in the voter minds. I hope that since time has passed for both Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire having aired their season, the votes will realize just how great Jon Hamm was this season.
As good as Hamm was in the Suitcase, in terms of should win, I don’t think it’s as much of a far-gone conclusion as Moss in lead actress just because of how good Kyle Chandler was in his own submission episode. Coach’s reaction to Saracen asking him for his daughter’s hand in marriage and him surprising Mrs. Coach in the mall near the end alone are enough to merit consideration in this category for me.
When Alan accidentally reused an earlier Dan observation or two about Unforgettable I was expecting Dan to say it’s understandable since Alan is like this success machine, rocket to the stars and stuff gets sucked in.
daniel should work on trying to not say “ummm” and “uhhh” so much. very annoying.