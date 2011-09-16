Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 93: Emmys, ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘The Playboy Club’ & more

#Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
09.16.11 8 Comments

It’s time for not only a bonus installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, folks, but an extremely long one, as Dan and I discuss our Emmy predictions, review four of the new shows debuting next week and discuss maybe the most memorable “Breaking Bad” of the season. The rundown:

Emmys — 00:40 – 41:45
“2 Broke Girls” — 42:15 – 48:30
“The Playboy Club” — 48:35 – 56:25
“New Girl” — 56:30 – 01:04:05
“Unforgettable” — 01:04:10 – 01:10:25
“Breaking Bad” — 01:10:30 – 01:23:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

