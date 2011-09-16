It’s time for not only a bonus installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, folks, but an extremely long one, as Dan and I discuss our Emmy predictions, review four of the new shows debuting next week and discuss maybe the most memorable “Breaking Bad” of the season. The rundown:

Emmys — 00:40 – 41:45 “2 Broke Girls” — 42:15 – 48:30 “The Playboy Club” — 48:35 – 56:25 “New Girl” — 56:30 – 01:04:05 “Unforgettable” — 01:04:10 – 01:10:25 “Breaking Bad” — 01:10:30 – 01:23:40