Review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Day of the Doctor’

On Saturday, “Doctor Who” celebrated its 50th anniversary with the global simulcast of “The Day of the Doctor.” Liane Bonin Starr already reviewed it for us over the weekend, and I have a few thoughts of my own coming up just as soon as I can just walk past a fez…
Though Steven Moffat has written most of my favorite modern “Doctor Who” episodes, I’ve grown weary of some of his favorite themes and narrative tricks the longer his showrunning tenure has gone on. I was really underwhelmed by the most recent episode, “The Name of the Doctor,” which was too busy creating and solving puzzles for most of the emotional moments to land, and since I assumed “Day of the Doctor” would be a sequel to that, explaining how the Doctor saves Clara after she saves him, my anticipation wasn’t incredibly high, even with the return of David Tennant and Billie Piper.
Instead, Moffat either decided to scrap the Clara cliffhanger or will deal with it later (Christmas episode?), and let the anniversary special focus on the single most important event of the modern era, albeit one that took place right before it began: the Doctor killing all the Time Lords and Daleks to end the Time War.
When Russell Davies introduced that idea in his first season, he both simplified the series’ mythology for newcomers and gave the Ninth Doctor(*) a clear emotional core: he cares about Earth, and his human companions, more than ever because they’re all he really has left in the universe. But Davies couldn’t resist bringing the Daleks back, first a few, then pretty much all of them, until it was clear the Doctor had murdered every member of his own race for nothing. And though Moffat hasn’t touched on this part of the story all that much, it still rang false for me – and I say that as someone who, again, watched virtually none of the original series, and therefore has no attachment to Gallifrey. It seemed like something that someone with the power of the Doctor – especially the current Doctor, who’s been pretty free and easy with the idea of rewriting history – ought to look into, and it made a perfect subject, from an emotional and historical perspective, for the 50th anniversary show.
(*) Among the many shames of Christopher Eccleston leaving the series unhappily is that Nine couldn’t be part of this episode. Because he came right after John Hurt’s War Doctor – and click here for Moffat’s explanation of why Hurt doesn’t alter the numbering of the Doctors, as well as the web short “The Night of the Doctor” – the genocide was fresher, and more painful, for him than for Ten or Eleven. He was defined by guilt far more than Ten, and he would have made a stronger emotional contrast with Eleven, even as the episode had a lot of fun with the ways Ten and Eleven are similar.
Recent Moffat episodes have been fairly dark, but this was for the most part a light affair, not only with the pairing of the immature, gangly Ten and Eleven, but with the disapproval and dismay the War Doctor had for them. The solution for how to resolve the self-destruct scenario was smart, and while Moffat essentially recycled the climax of “Blink” with the way the Doctors got the Daleks to destroy each other, the emotions of the moment – with archival footage of all the previous Doctors, plus the briefest glimpse of Peter Capaldi as the incoming Twelfth Doctor – were so strong that the repetition didn’t matter. (The problem with a lot of recent Moffat is the way it’s valued the cleverness over the heart; something like his script for “The Doctor Dances” is perfect because it features both in spades.)
Liane ran down a lot of the Easter eggs peppered throughout the special for longtime fans like herself, and I have to say that even as a newbie, seeing an older Tom Baker pop up for a few moments – with the explanation that, in his later years, the Doctor will attempt retirement by trying on some familiar faces – gave me goosebumps. In all, the special was that rare thing that caretakers of long-running properties so often talk about but are rarely able to pull off: an adventure with plenty to offer for fans old and new.
What did everybody else think? A lot of my recent reviews have been peppered with comments from people just as dissatisfied by recent Moffat as I’ve been; did the anniversary special work as well for you as it did for me?
I wasn’t a big fan of Season/Series 7 of Doctor Who and went into the Anniversary special a bit wary.
I loved it. The special put the goofiest smile on my face, something Doctor Who hasn’t in recent times.
I’m in the same boat as you, Alan. I was familiar with the older series but didn’t cotton to it until it’s newer incarnation.
Even so, I really enjoyed all the easter eggs and links to the older series’ and seeing Tom Baker was pretty emotional. I do have some issues with Moffat as showrunner but he and his writing staff have an amazing ability to deliver regular emotional gut punches.
As someone who is a total newb when it comes to Doctor Who, I thoroughly enjoyed the show. I have seen a few Doctor Who episodes and done some reading so I get the gist of what it’s all about. I wanted to see this special because I haven’t seen any of the Matt Smith episodes and am deciding if this show is worth catching up on. I have to say, compared to the few Ninth Doctor episodes I’ve seen, this is light years beyond that stuff in both aesthetics and story telling. I was much more engaged and interested in what was happening than any other episode I’ve seen, so I think I will be going back to catch up and see how this whole thing progresses over time.
I really enjoyed it, but it’s a shame how much the actual story doesn’t really jive with what we know of the Time War– taking an infinite, incomprehensible, multi-dimensional event and turning it instead into Daleks and Time Lords shooting lasers at each other.
It’s easy to feel triumphant about the decision to save the Time Lords in an episode where their portrayal is limited to generic military officers, frightened citizens, and small children, but that was never really the issue. Hand wave solutions are common in “Who,” and that’s fine, but this one stuck out a bit more because it was altering such a huge event. I’m not opposed to that in principle, but it could have been more artfully handled.
But yes, Tom Baker’s appearance was perfect.
I thought the Clara thing was resolved, wasn’t it? She saved him by countering everything the bad guy did throughout The Doctor’s history. Then The Doctor saved her from getting lost in the timestream.
They have yet to issue how Doctor and Clara survive their trip inside Doctor’s personal timeline, let alone how they physically got out.
I might be reaching but based on the book that Doctor was reading Advanced Quantum Mechanic (I think?) with a police box TARDIS on the cover plus with their conversation of “Teach anything/Learn anything” Doctor is still trying to figure it out? And since Steven Moffat said he is tying up all 11th’s loose ends in Christmas special. One can hope this will be included.
I don’t think there was a cliffhanger in Name of the Doctor that wasn’t resolved here. Because the cliffhanger wasn’t ‘how do they get away’, it was ‘How can John Hurt be the Doctor?’.
The end of Name of the Doctor shows Matt Smith turning away from the camera and carrying Clara off screen. He went in because Clara didn’t know the way out, but he did.
That’s how I read that scene at least…
Huh. I have no memory of him actually finding Clara and taking her to safety. Maybe I was just focusing on Hurt’s introduction, and/or thinking back to the virtual River’s “death,” which were the only two parts of that episode that really worked for me.
I thought it was a fantastic episode. David Tennant, Matt Smith, and John Hurt made a wonderful Doctor trio, playing off on each other in hilarious and emotional ways. The twist of saving Gallifrey instead of destroying it was a delightful surprise as was the involvement of the other Doctors from the past and the one from the future.
Just an observation I haven’t seen anyone else offer…
One nice thing about the Time War period being handled by a separate doctor – and a doctor who decided he wasn’t a doctor – neatly explains why the series was off the air for those years. There simply WAS no doctor.
Well, except that the McGann Doctor appeared midway through the gap in the TV-movie, and “The Night of the Doctor” shows that he was active for quite some time before he turned into the War Doctor.
I’m guessing that Eight could have gotten up to some things for years and radio specials before War kicked in.
Can anyone explain why 12 regenerates from John Hurt and not Matt Smith?
He doesn’t. John Hurt is turning into Eccleston — hence the joke about hoping his ears are less prominent next time, since Eccleston has very large ears.
He doesnt. The Hurt Doctor regenerates into 9 at the end of this. If you look close, 9 even keeps the leather jacket.
12 will regenerate from Smith in the christmas episode.
John Hurt’s regeneration scene would have been perfect for an Eccleston cameo of him simply saying “Fantastic!”
@Paul C: Brilliant! Yes, I was very disappointed that we didn’t get to see Eccleston there. I didn’t know they had an unpleasant parting; my understanding was that Eccleston had signed on for 1 year only at the beginning, that he was too big a star in England to tie himself to Doctor Who for a long time. But they used a clip of him elsewhere in the show; I think they could have manipulated the regeneration scene in a way that could have merged Hurt’s regeneration into a bit of Eccleston’s regeneration into Tennant and let us see a bit of Eccleston’s face coming out.
Tracey, it’s not that he was too big a star. He’s said there was a lot of bad behavior by some of the directors and other crew people, and at a certain point he just didn’t want to work with them anymore. Since he had a one-year contract, he was able to leave.
If you freeze the final image of the regeneration you can see that the War Doctor’s face becomes Eccleston’s, mostly around the eyes. At the Celebration event in London on Sunday, Moffat explained that he worked hard with the CGI team to come up with the best compromise between wanting to show as much as he could, and making something that actually looked good given that he wasn’t willing to film new footage.
I enjoyed many moments of the anniversary special, but I’m really quite done with Steven Moffatt as creative showrunner. He wrote my favorite episodes of the Russell T Davies era, but now I really rather wish he were leaving with Smith and giving someone else a go with Capaldi.
I disagree with you on Nine being defined by guilt, Alan. I think he was rather defined by anger, “born in battle” and all, while the guilt came with Ten. So while it would’ve been great to have all three new Doctors present for this storyline, Ten’s part in the character’s arc was in my opinion more essential to the outcome that Moffat wanted to show here. That being said, I’m very disappointed in Eccleston not even showing up for a regeneration cameo as a nod to all the fans that were hoping for it.
What I really can’t wrap my head around is the need for the War Doctor. John Hurt was great, of course, but his presence didn’t justify all the meddling with the count and the number of regenerations. Actually, this would have been a fantastic opportunity for Moffat to give the Eigth Doctor more prominence in the pantheon of the series. Paul McGann was not only terrific in the short prequel but obviously game for anything – why not let him be the one who had to make the tough choices during the war?
Still a fantastic episode, though, and one that I really didn’t expect from Moffat after the uninspired seventh season!
Well, I wouldn’t be surprised if the War Doctor role was originally intended to be an Eccleston piece. Because he refused to participate in any way, they needed to come up with something different. I really enjoyed John Hurt, so I’m not too upset.
As for Paul McGann, he may just have gotten too old. Matt Smith’s Doctor has aged hundreds of years without any physical effects. Paul McGann is 17 years older now and looks it. Beyond that, I’d say a large percentage of fans now have limited knowledge of Paul McGann’s Doctor, so they’d have to re-introduce that. Thirdly, it makes Eccleston’s absence even more difficult to explain. “Here we have Eight, Ten and Eleven, and Nine’s not here because, um…”
I don’t think that Paul McGann looking older would be that bad. He is only seen on one occasion in the television movie and then nothing else. We don’t know how long his version of the Doctor lasts. I suspect McGann wasn’t given much because Eccleston did not want to appear, and then there were Five, Six and Seven, who have definitely aged out of the series. (The Fiveish reboot is great though)
MC above makes a very good point. Matt Smith’s doctor has aged approximately 300 years during his run and it really looks like he has aged. I’m not sure if it’s the performance, the change of attire or a combination of the two. I recently started rewatching 11’s run and it’s shocking to see how much he has changed. I should also mention that I was nervous about the new doctor being considerably older than the last three. But I actually screamed YES and fist pumped at the momentary sight of him. I think I’ve watched In The Loop enlightened times recently to become really excited.
*enough…not enlightened.
I was at the 3D movie last night, and the whole crowd in the theater clapped and cheered at the brief glimpse of Capaldi.
@MC:
Time lords should grow older! Matt Smith not aging during his farewell tour in Season 6 is just ridiculously bad writing by Moffat, something he basically addresses in “Night of the Doctor”: The new-born War Doctor’s reflection is deliberately that of a young John Hurt, while it probably would have been just as easy to get a shot of present-day John Hurt in the studio next door. So the War Doctor aged, and I think McGann’s age would have fit perfectly with the weariness of that character. Too bad, but at least we finally got some closure for Eight.
I agree with you on the whole Eccleston problem, though. And you might be right that John Hurt was simply Moffat’s way of fixing Big Ears’ stubborn absence.
Alan, that Moffat interview is already outdated by an interview he gave yesterday saying the numbering is now our choice and he just gave the option of calling Hurt the War Doctor, though the special made it pretty clear that he is a Doctor.
As for the cliff hanger, the leaf was somehow magical and had a psycic link outside of his timeline. Weak, I know.
Steven Moffat said he had been lying his head off before the special. Even BBC’s own Doctor Who’s web site is calling him the War Doctor. So may be they will skip the 12th title and Peter Capaldi will be the 13th and the last of the regenerations. That is until he finds Gallifrey and they reward him with limitless regenerations!
We don’t know 100% that Eccelson comes from Hurt’s regeneration. It’s strongly implied (jacket, etc) but there’s room for wiggling
It was pretty clearly Ecclestone in the regeneration scene.
They had his face digitally showing up.
Hurt necessarily had to regenerate into Eccleston because a time lord has 13 natural iterations (birth and 12 regenerations) and all of them were present here, so there is no room for an intermediary. The show will certainly find a way to add additional lives in the future, but the Capaldi Doctor states “No! All thirteen!” meaning there are no unknown Doctors that could have taken place in the interim.
Can someone explain to me why putting Gallifrey in the time envelope was some new a-ha moment? Isn’t that what happened the first time? Isn’t that what the whole Timothy Dalton role was: the Time Lords breaking out of the envelope and The Master sacrificing himself to put them back in?
I think in the Timothy Dalton episode the last days of Gallifrey were time locked. Meaning time traveleres couldn’t enter (or leave?) that area as its history was set. Not meaning that it was frozen in time like a picture. So Dalton was trying to get out and the Master put them back in. In his mind to die. But really, thanks to the event of the special, to be frozen like a picture. That sound right?
That sounds right to me. The soothsayer had visions of what was coming, the destruction of Gallifrey, and they were trying to get out before the destruction. That was my read on it when I first saw it anyway.
Thanks! It had been a while since I had seen the Tim Dalton ones but that makes much more sense than what I had remembered!
I was just glad that Rose wasn’t really Rose. I hate that annoying Mary-Sue so much, so seeing Billie Piper play something else made this episode much more enjoyable to me.
But still: No other companions? Not even as cameos?
Just speaking of the modern ones, Gillan says she doesn’t want to come back because she liked her farewell too much to risk sullying it, the show really can’t feature Donna again due to how she was written out (note how Davies struggled with her in the last two Tennant specials), and Freema has a day job on The Carrie Diaries — and I also suspect there wasn’t much clamoring for Martha’s return. Captain Jack at least gets mentioned.
As for the classic companions, I suspect that if Elisabeth Sladen were still alive, Sarah Jane would have popped up in some capacity. And we did see pictures of a bunch of them on the cork board at the black archive. Whom else would you have liked to see who’d have been A)available, and B)not requiring the story to pause for a ton of exposition for the newbies?
I don’t really think any other companions would have fit. First, the War Doctor doesn’t have any, and any previous companions (other than Sarah Jane) have no connection to the Doctors we see on-screen.
In the modern era, we seem to catch up on Ten after Journey’s End, when he has to wipe Donna’s memory, but before The End of Time. So, he wasn’t traveling with a companion. Journey’s End already gathered the modern companions to save the world, so you don’t necessarily want to recycle that idea. Plus, it gives a pretty definitive end point for everybody, followed by The End of Time cementing it into place.
They could have opted to catch Ten at some other point in time, but they would have had to come up with something completely different from the Queen Elizabeth storyline. It’s clearly stated earlier in the series that it happens while the Doctor is flitting about and avoiding the Ood before The End of Time. The choice they made ties it into a specific time period viewers didn’t see, which allows Ten to appear. It’s an easy entry point.
Otherwise, there’s a lot of mental gymnastics that would have to be played just to get Rose, Donna or Martha involved. Further, what role would any of them play that Clara doesn’t? This is still Matt Smith’s time, and a Ten companion would undercut his importance. Clara appeals to him because he’s her Doctor, and he comes up with the solution. The others would appeal to Ten, and Ten would come up with the solution. Gotta give Matt Smith the moment. And any other Smith companion doesn’t work because they’d have to explain how we’re going back in his own timeline. And then you’d have to explain who Clara is or omit her altogether. All of this is just too over-wrought and would bog down the special in explaining details and timelines, etc.
But come on, apart from the logistics of bringing all actors back for one episode, don’t you think that “The Moment” could impersonate any other companion that The War Doctor has no relationship to? Wouldn’t it be fun (although frankly maybe a little bit confusing for The War Doctor) if the appereance would have changed from scene to scene? First The Moment appears as Rose, later as Donna, later as Rory, later as Ace and so on, depending on who they can get. I would have loved to see that.
@That Werewolf Guy,
But that wouldn’t have had any meaning for the story. The War Doctor doesn’t know any of those people, so to have them show up would have been fan service in a way that wouldn’t have really had a hand-wavey explanation.
The Moment chose to be Bad Wolf/Rose because it would be familiar to the Doctor. However, the Moment is confused about what’s in the past and what’s the future. So, changing companions (to all current ones that he doesn’t know, because the original series ones are too old to really be “familiar”) doesn’t make sense for the Moment. Just stick with what you’ve got in case you screw it up again.
I thought that it was Bad Wolf/Rose was also a way to tie in Eccleston’s Doctor. Maybe that’s why he’s so willing to have her as his companion. Somewhere in his subconsciousness, he already knows she’s important?
I like the latest series more than you have, and I enjoyed the special and the call backs. I also share your inability to revel in the classic episodes. If you are looking for a satisfying way to interact with the pre-Davies doctors, I would suggest some of the audio-only offerings. There’s a nice reading of 11 Tales of the Doctors from the special stories written by known British writers including a capper by Neil Gaiman. And some of the audio adventures from Big Finish use the older doctors, but with a more modern story telling speed. In all a fun time to be a Doctor Who fan.
I adored the episode whilst watching it, but am still annoyed at the tendancy of the moffat era to value plot over character decelopment and emotions, it seemed to me, especially at the end that by saving gallifrey, even with timeline switching or whatever, that a whole heap of the shows emotional core is just going to be thrown out if the window so that the doctor can go engage in some plot antics, I’ve watched very little of classic who do I can’t speak to that, but part of why I’ve always loved doctor who is how conflicted the doctor is, how he has the wit of gallifrey on his soul, and I’m not sue how the series is going to look without that (also aren’t the fine lords all evil and about to blow up the universe?)
That being said, I loved the 50th as an episode, I mean the Easter eggs were absolutely fantastic, and I could have watched hours of ten and eleven bickering in the woods
I’m a fan of the new incarnation with only a little knowledge of the old, and I thought the special was thoroughly enjoyable and appropriate to honoring the run of the series, as well as setting up the next series. On an episodic level there were some issues – the Liz I stuff was a drag and the resolution of both plots was a bit too perfunctory given the number and frequency of soliloquy’s involved – but when you leave a story with such warmth and joy as I did this one, it’s hard to focus on the nitpicks. And Moffat deserves credit for weaving so much worthwhile material into such a tight block of time, as well as landing in the sweet spot of how much we see the doctors ragging on their past and future selves, which would have been easy thing to underdo or overindulge on.
On the subject of continuity and the number of Doctor’s, I’m not sure it matters much. The episode makes clear the Warrior will not remember that he didn’t use the Moment, and so he will continue to not consider himself a doctor, though Eleven would know differently. Whether you call him 8A, 8*, or 9 really doesn’t make much difference.
What is clear, no matter how you number it, is that the Capaldi doctor represents the final natural regeneration of this being. But apparently there’s precedent for obtaining future lives, not to mention the as many as nine regenerations River Song dumped into Eleven in “Let’s Kill Hitler,” so no matter how you choose to number things there will be little practical difference.
I loved the Special! I'm also a newcomer to Doctor Who (started watching with the 2005 reboot), and Tennant has always been my favorite. Watching him banter with Matt Smith only reminded me of how much I miss Tennant as the Doctor. And when he repeated his final words again as he stepped into the TARDIS ("I don't want to go…"), …
I was concerned that the special would be hyped up to such a degree that the story would falter, but I was pleasantly surprised and the brief glimpse of Capaldi as well as Tom Baker as the Curator put it over the top for me.
I do wonder though whether or not the War Doctor could have been replaced by Nine had Eccleston agreed to return. John Hurt was great and he certainly helped contrast how young looking the other two doctors were, but part of me was hoping for a bit more Nine. (And more Eight. Paul McGann needs to get network time)
A minor nitpick, Alan–even if the Daleks are still around, it’s not fair to say the Doctor had destroyed Gallifrey for nothing. Everything we’ve been told about the Time War (until this episode) implied a time-spanning crazy incomprehensible event that was destroying the universe. The Time Lords weren’t innocent in that. The Doctor, we’ve always been told, blew it all up to end the war and thus save the universe, not just to kill the Daleks.
That’s my biggest problem with -showing- the Time War in this episode. I have no problem with the way they resolved it, or that the Doctor saved Gallifrey–my problem is that the Time War on screen was just a normal fight between Time Lords and Daleks on a planet. When it was a mythical event that could hardly be described, it worked, but on screen it’s like, “what was the big deal?” -That- makes me feel like he destroyed the Time Lords for no reason the first time ’round more than the fact that a lot of Daleks lived. Because there really didn’t seem to be much of a threat to anyone else. I don’t see why the universe was at risk.
Practical limitations and all that, I know, but given that there was no way seeing the event could ever have lived up to the legend the writers have spun, it seems like a shame they had to go and try. Sometimes it’s best to leave it to the imagination.
Still, in the end, I’m glad to have the potential for Time Lords to show up again in the mythology, so whatever, I guess.
Enjoyed it, but not as much as the Gatiss movie.
My one nitpick: where was Romana in the Gallifrey scenes?
Maybe she was the woman in “The End of Time,” and so she was with the High Council. I know Davies said that woman was the Doctor’s mother, but he also said he didn’t put that in so future writers could make use of it and so that fans could come up with their own theories.
Well, I saw it in the Fathom Events movie night and I really loved it. My favorite episode, even. Covered backstory, and Ten and Eleven together are as adorably awesome and similar to each other as I thought they’d be. So wonderful. And we even found out about the Queen Liz thing, though why she was so enamored of him given his jerky behavior to her face, I don’t know…. But seriously, good job all!
I really liked this special, and I was worried I wouldn’t. Frankly, past specials that combined Doctors were… barely OK. The Three Doctors, The Five Doctors, The Two Doctors, meh.
I took a chance and bought tickets with my friends to see the 3D big screen showing before the special aired. I figured, even if the show wasn’t great, the experience of watching it in a large room full of Whovians would be fun, a throwback to my early SF convention days when people used to sit around in rooms watching hard to obtain videos.
Well, the show was great fun, in the way that the Christmas specials usually are, and the experience of watching it in 3D in a room full of fans was well worth it!
I am, of course, completely pissed off at Moffat for messing with the numbering. No amount of rationalization gets around the fact that Smith is no longer the 11th, he’s the 12th. And we’ve been building up to the “Fall of the 11th,” except that the real 11th has already fallen. Argh.
But John Hurt’s performance was wonderful, and the interaction between these three Doctors was fascinating. As one reviewer commented, it explains why the Doctor has recently taken to younger and younger incarnations, a sort of Time Lord fetal position, an attempt to return to the womb, and why he is now comfortable enough with himself and his choices to take a more mature incarnation (Capaldi)for the 12th (13th).
I was never much of a fan of Rose, and hated how they kept bringing her back from the place you couldn’t get back from, so I was a bit relieved to see that this wasn’t really Rose. A lot of wonderful tips of the hat to old-time fans that would simply slide over the heads of newer fans. I loved the Doctors using their screwdrivers to “reverse the polarity” (a Pertwee thing) only to find that they were reversing each other.
Fun fun fun. Good plot, great performances all around. A wonderful tribute to the longest running SF show in television history.
The Tom Baker line was an homage to lost classic era story proposed by Douglas Adams that would have seen the Doctor retiring from travelling in space and time.
this post is the first hit on google for “the single most important event of the modern era”, the second is something silly about the industrial revolution, but who cares.
Alan, I agree that Davies killed the idea behind the end of the time war by bringing the Daleks back but it’s not entirely his fault. Apparently the estate of Terry Nation and their agreements with the BBC mandate that the Daleks have to be featured once a season or they can no longer be used at all.
Yeah, I really really really wished that Eccleston was in this special. Sighs.
I agree about cleverness getting in the way of heart at times, but I have no problem otherwise with Moffat’s revisiting if themes and tricks and preoccupations. The best writers do this all the time. I enjoy that kind of variations on a theme. But indeed when puzzle solving predominates, that heightened cleverness does sap at my interest.
I don’t get the issue with of Clara needing any big explanation over how she got out of the Doctor’s time scar. At most, it is worth a couple minutes of time, if even that, as I think it is quite sufficient as is. The minute she is in his arms at the end of The Name, that!s it, she’s saved. Emotionally, that’s it. No need to make it a big puzzle, nor really even any need to use thirty seconds of techno-babble/timey-wimey dialogue to just fill in the gaps. Certainly not a whole episode, much less the 50th anniversary episode.
Perhaps there is a larger story there, to come at from a different angle, particularly given that we know the Doctor’s impending fate. But I thought it was pretty clear that the 50th would revolve around Hurt’s character. You see John Hurt at the end of a The Name, and it’s John Hurt, for goodness sake. You don’t bring in that caliber of actor just to escape a scar in time.
I find that I want to just update the numbers already, though, despite Moffat’s cleverness at explaining it away. Capaldi says thirteen as he swoops in. I stick with that. I think Hurt deserves to be 9, and the rest just increment up one. Make it a story point, if one wishes. I can see leaving it as is until Matt Smith regenerates into Capaldi. It is only now after all in the sequence near the end of his regeneration that he acknowledges and remembers Hurt as a legitimate Doctor. So once Capaldi takes over segue to Smith being 12, Capaldi 13, etc. backwards. That’s the heart’s answer rather than the mere clever maintenance of old numbering. Capaldi can make a line out of it, as he presumably will remember the full story.
By the way, I know I am whistling in the wind regarding the Doctor’s numbering. On the other hand, imagine the passage of years, in which finally over time, the numbering gets shifted, once Moffat has left and once it gets fully assimilated into the canon.
Anyway, the thing is at the end, the War Doctor becomes once again a Doctor. The next few may not remember, but Smith at the end does and Capaldi, and on, will. At which point, Moffat’s point no longer is operative. Indeed, Hurt already is called the War *Doctor*. And for that matter, Moffat himself gave Hurt the title of the Doctor at the very end of The Name: “Introducing John Hurt as The Doctor.”
So cleverness begone.
If one must keep the numbering as is, then call McGann 8A, and Hurt 8B.
But leave off not including Hurt as a Doctor. That is after all the whole emotional payoff to the 50th anniversary episode. That he is remembered as he actually was. For after all, he never actually did act against the name or promise of the Doctor. He actually was the Doctor. He never did commit genocide, despite the time stream memory burp.
Though that “time burp” is one big narrative band-aid, anyway.
Okay, enough already…back to sleep…
I of course loved the episode, and loved Hurt in it.
Hm. I did not like it. I thought it was confusing, overwrought, and too preoccupied with squeezing every last knowing reference in that they could. How many times have they used “timey wimey” since “Blink”? It was brilliant in that episode, kinda finny the first time 11 used it, and now as predictable as a reflex.
Moffat is running this show into the ground.
Ok, ok…Moffat has already leapfrogged me on this issue of numbering the Doctors. I imagine a couple different scenarios for dealing with Matt Smith actually being number 13, and it’s kind of amazing that all of a sudden that’s where we are. The starkest possibility in my imagination is the saddest, hardest break, and probably therefore the best (of what I imagine). Will be fascinating to see how Moffat actually handles it.