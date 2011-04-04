‘The Killing,’ ‘The Borgias,’ ‘Camelot’ & ‘The Kennedys’ all have strong premiere ratings

TV ratings are usually Fienberg’s domain, but given the large number of prominent cable shows that debuted over the weekend – almost all of them to ratings that had to make their respective channels happy – I’m going to do a quick write-up on the premiere numbers for “Camelot,” “The Killing,” “The Borgias” and “The Kennedys.”
“Camelot” (which I reviewed here, and you can discuss the premiere here) drew 1.125 million viewers for its debut airing, and 1.573 million combined viewers for its multiple Friday airings. That makes it Starz’s highest-rated series debut ever, even beating out the million-plus who watched the recent premiere of the “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” prequel miniseries. (And makes all 27 of us fans of “Party Down” want to cry again and again.)
“The Killing” (which I reviewed in advance here; my review of the premiere is here) wasn’t quite a record-setter for AMC, but only because “The Walking Dead” is going to be hard to beat for a very long time. The debut airing averaged 2.7 million viewers, making it AMC’s second-biggest debut ever, and for the night it combined for 4.7 million viewers. (“Walking Dead” got 5.3 million for its first airing and combined for 8.1 million on its premiere night.)
“The Borgias” (I reviewed it here; my premiere post is here) grabbed 1.06 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere and a combined 1.49 million for the night, making it Showtime’s highest-rated drama debut since “Dead Like Me” seven years ago.
And “The Kennedys” (which I didn’t review because I never got a screener) did quite well for obscure Reelz Channel, which picked up the project after History Channel dumped it. It opened with 1.9 million viewers, an impressive number given how few of those 1.9 million probably even knew what or where Reelz was before “The Kennedys” happened.
UPDATE: Vulture’s Joe Adalian and TV Guide’s Mike Schneider confirmed with Nielsen that the actual audience number for “The Kennedys” was 1.3 million, not the 1.9 the channel reported. (When pressed on it by Mike and Joe, they said that they got it from combining eyeballs on the East and West coast airings or somesuch.) So still a good number by Reelz standards, but not as good – and kind of embarrassing that they told such an easily-disproven fib.
All in all, a good weekend for cable, and good news for the many of you around here who were impressed by “The Killing” debut.
Awesome for The Killing and Amc and now I need to go cry for party down( or watch it on netlix until Uconn vs Butler)
I feel your pain.
I know the methodology Nielsen uses for these ratings, but I really believe that they do not accurately reflect the number people watching certain programs. I know this is anecdotal, but I do feel like zero weight is given to to single people and young couples, especially in major cities across the country.
Hey Alan, love your work. Is there a chance for you to review The Kennedy’s at some point in time (ala your It’s Always Sunny posts or Grey’s posts)?
Probably not. No time. I have too many screeners piling up of stuff I actually want to watch to bother with something that A)has already debuted, and B)every critic whose opinion I trust has hated.
K. Thanks!
Damn. I quite like Greg Kinnear.
Also, does anyone else think it is time for Alan to go back and take a look at Twin Peaks now that The Killing is on the air?
28 Party Down fans!!
30 – including my wife and I !
Brilliant numbers for the Killing – great news!
Alan, obviously with Camelot and Borgias premier being quiet high, hwat sort of numbers will HBO hoping for in their similar (but early reports, superior) Game of Thrones in a fortnight.
A little context on the ratings for The Kennedys. Last year around this time History Channel aired their documentary called America: The Story of Us. The first airing, on a Sunday night, was watched by 5.7 million people. Compare that to 1.9 million for the first night of The Kennedys. Maybe that’s good for Reelz, but that’s a pretty large difference.
A large difference, but perhaps not as large as the overall viewership difference between History (a well-established, well-known, strongly-rated cable channel) and Reelz (an obscure channel people barely know exists). Had The Kennedys pulled in that exact audience for history, it would have been a flop. For Reelz – particularly given that Reelz didn’t finance the production – that’s a huge success.
Agreed Alan. I meant to suggest that considering a difference like that, the filmmakers have to be even more upset than they already were about History passing on the project.
I honestly just found out the evening of The Kennedys that I got Reelz. I had never seen it on my cable guide, and IMDB’s TV listings don’t even think list it as a show Time Warner gives me. I’m not sure if that means it was a recent add or if it’s just one of the most innocuous networks in history, but I can imagine plenty more people accidentally watching History Channel than intentionally tuning in to Reelz.
