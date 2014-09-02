A 103-Year-Old Sprinter Challenged Usain Bolt To A One-On-One Race

Usain Bolt may have finally met his greatest challenge in Hidekichi Miyazaki. The 103-year-old sprinter know as the “Golden Bolt” has challenged him to a one-on-one race. Miyazaki currently holds the record in his age group with a 29.83 100m sprint.

Miyazaki is chock-full of wisdom and has some advice for Usain Bolt.

“I’m keeping the dream alive. I try to stay in top shape and stay disciplined and healthy. That’s important for everyone — even Usain Bolt.” “My body is small so I take care of what I eat,” said Miyazaki, who stands just 1.53 metres (five feet) tall and weighs in at 42 kilograms (92 pounds).

“When I eat, I chew each mouthful 30 times before swallowing,” he added, loosening his Usain Bolt running shoes. “That makes my tummy happy and helps my running. And I eat my tangerine jam every day.”

Challenge accepted Hidekichi Miyazaki!