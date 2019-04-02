The 2019 NFL Draft Hats Are Bad

New Era

With the 2019 NFL Draft set to take place in just a few weeks in Nashville, Tenn., New Era has unveiled its annual “draft cap” collection. These will be the caps that each player selected in the first round will nestle onto his head before strolling across the stage to shake Roger Goodell’s hand. This year’s installment of the draft caps are very bad.

There doesn’t appear to be any connecting thread from one team’s design to the next. Some are literally just the team’s logo and nothing else. Others attempt to take cues from each team’s city flag, but instead end up looking like what would happen if you let your five year old child draw all over a blank hat. Let’s take a look at some of the worst, and break down why they are so very bad.

Arizona Cardinals

New Era

Attempting to take inspiration from the Arizona state flag, this hat looks like someone said “hey, the sun rises in Arizona each morning, correct? Let’s put that on a hat, but as poorly as possible.”