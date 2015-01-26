A Five-Star Football Recruit Added University Of Phoenix And ITT Tech To His List Of Potential Schools

Soso Jamabo is a five-star recruit out of Plano West HS in Texas. As a 6’2″ RB who rushed for over 2000 yards last season, he has plenty of D-1 coaches knocking on his door. However, Jamabo has a couple lesser-known schools in mind; the University of Phoenix and ITT Tech.

I fully support this plan and now I hope he makes it to the NFL where we can hear an introduction like this.

“Soso Jamabo, THE University of Phoenix, On Line.”

