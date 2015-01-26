A Five-Star Football Recruit Added University Of Phoenix And ITT Tech To His List Of Potential Schools

01.26.15 3 years ago 12 Comments

Soso Jamabo is a five-star recruit out of Plano West HS in Texas. As a 6’2″ RB who rushed for over 2000 yards last season, he has plenty of D-1 coaches knocking on his door. However, Jamabo has a couple lesser-known schools in mind; the University of Phoenix and ITT Tech.

I fully support this plan and now I hope he makes it to the NFL where we can hear an introduction like this.

“Soso Jamabo, THE University of Phoenix, On Line.”

[SB Nation]

Around The Web

TAGSfootball recruitingITT TechSoso JamaboUniversity of Phoenix

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 14 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP