A Huge Insect Landed On Colombia’s James Rodriguez When He Scored Against Brazil

Remember that epic penalty shot goal by James Rodriguez of Colombia against Brazil? It was pretty spectacular, but there was more to the story. Take the huge bug that landed on Rodriguez after the shot. A HUGE bug.

Yes a large insect did jump onto James Rodriguez’ arm as he scored that penalty #rteworldcup pic.twitter.com/1hgaBXBNIV — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 4, 2014

A giant insect landed on James RodrigueZ when he celebrated his goal! #COL pic.twitter.com/WEfZFUGHlO — Arsenal (@Goonerz1886) July 4, 2014

Just when you thought the World Cup was safe, bugs invade and take over the field. Or maybe it was the bug that helped Rodriguez score that goal?

What kind of bug trickery are we dealing with here? Is this bug the reason Neymar now has a broken spine?

(Twitter Via Buzzfeed)