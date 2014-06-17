A Local Reporter Captured USA’s World Cup Game-Winner During A Live Segment And Instantly Lost His Mind

Field reporter Drew Carney had the enviable task of covering America’s dramatic World Cup opener from a local beer garden for KGW News Channel 8 in Portland, and his segment did not disappoint.
The moment the KGW news anchors threw to Carney couldn’t have been more perfect. Watch as Carney’s live report overlaps perfectly with World Cup debutant John Brooks’ gorgeous game-winning header, leading to an inspired celebration by everyone under the tent — including Carney, who was ready to sensually unzip his jacket and reveal his skin-tight USA apparel. As if that wasn’t enough, he then proceeded to shimmy (and psychotically fist pump) into our hearts forever.
Here’s the stripping portion of Drew’s celebration, preserved forever and looped endlessly in GIF form, courtesy of Deadspin:
(Via KGW Portland; H/T Deadspin)
Nitpicky point (upon which the internet is built along with porn and cat videos), I don’t think that’s a national team jersey. It looks like a biking shirt.
Good point. I’ll fix that.
The caption fails are hilarious.
congratulations…. the USA have finally caught up with the rest of the world ;) no disrespect, but I had to chuckle when I heard a) “how did you even get this idea for the beer garden” (dude, come to Europe and you will be ridiculed if you DONT watch footie with lots of people) and b) “I dont even know why they are cheering, was that a goal?” *sigh*
YES Ma´am, it was.
in all fairness and in the interest of clean sportsmanship, all the best for Team USA though- may the best team win when our nations meet in the elimination round! Greetings from Germany!
Please, please don’t judge us by our news anchors.
“how did you even get this idea for the beer garden” (dude, come to Europe and you will be ridiculed if you DONT watch footie with lots of people)
In case you’re unclear, this wasn’t the first sighting of a “sports bar” here in America.
“I dont even know why they are cheering, was that a goal?” *sigh*
YES Ma´am, it was.
That was a news anchor, live in a studio with no television showing the game, speaking sight unseen to a reporter at a remote location where they were showing the game. She asked what happened because she couldn’t see anything.
But thanks for the condescension.
Anything that gives us a chance to drink ourselves stupid & chant “USA” 50 million times…we are sold. Oh wait, that puts ‘merica right in line with the rest of the world.
Soccer, the one thing the rest of the world tries to feel superior about. The US has been fairly successful to quality for World Cup pretty consistently and our women have done great. It’s only a matter of time before we win one. And guess what, we still won’t care about “footie” when we do. We have more entertaining sports.
@MonkeyButt
Too true. I went to a beer fest late in the day of the US victory over Algeria in 2010, and every one of my fellow drunks abruptly burst into cheers of “USA, USA”, which would have been a good 8-10 hours after the victory.
.
Also
That stripping gif is the most “Andy Bernard” thing I’ve seen in a long time
The man strips for sport.
Alex Mackay? or Joey Ryan cleaning up the sleaze to open a sports bar?
Only way that could have been better was if he just walked off into the crowd with his arms raised never to be seen again.
Otto Man, i know about sports bars, thank you very much. Allow me to elaborate on that- then why exactly is it such a big deal to have a beer garden for world cup viewing? isnt that a contradiction in itself? or did you just miss my point completely? Im not trolling btw… @Ryan (RP), I dont.
Too many friends cross the pond to judge a nation for a single videoclip. :D
Its not a big deal. Thats the point. This is what the “news” does in their end of segments, they send it away on something new in the area, or something happy. But, its the same shit we already have, just with a different name. So because its a different name, they make it out to be a big deal. Thats all. Then you get all snarky and shit and we make a general dismissive wanking motion in your direction.
Also, “footie” is a type of pajama worn by infants and hipsters
It wasn’t a big deal. They didn’t say it was a big deal. They said it was a “brand new way” for people in Portland to watch the games. As the anchor clearly explained, this was a temporary beer garden that had been established in a vacant lot solely for the purpose of watching the World Cup.
It was brand new for the city, and that’s what local news stations try to do to make a half hour of minor news, traffic reports and weather updates seem worth watching. As with any story, they tried to find some “interesting” angle to introduce the clip, and noting the “brand new way” for people to watch the games — as opposed to the hundreds of sports bars in the area — was how they did that.
As for the comment about “where did you get this idea to combine sports and beer,” that’s an American convention called “sarcasm.” It’s an offshoot of another concept known as “humor.”
I’m suddenly understanding this Patton Oswalt clip.
[www.youtube.com]
*Puts on science hat: Beer gardens used to be much more popular in the USA because of our high number of immigrants from Germany. The popularity of these places sharply declined during WWI when anti-German sentiment was very strong. Too bad too, because beer gardens are awesome.
*across. (woohoo, my first post ever complaining about the lack of an edit button)
I don’t care what anyone says, Drew Carney is a god damn city treasure! His