A Redskins PR Guy Cut Off An Interview With Colt McCoy By Screaming ‘No Means No’

I don’t know what goes into being an NFL PR guy, but if it means I get to scream “NO MEANS NO” at people, then dammit where I do I sign up? After last night’s thrilling conclusion to the Washington-Dallas game, ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe tried getting an interview with Colt McCoy. He was rudely turned away by Washington PR man Tony Wyllie—and a camera was there to catch the whole thing.

(Vine via Brian Floyd)