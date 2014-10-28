A Redskins PR Guy Cut Off An Interview With Colt McCoy By Screaming ‘No Means No’

I don’t know what goes into being an NFL PR guy, but if it means I get to scream “NO MEANS NO” at people, then dammit where I do I sign up? After last night’s thrilling conclusion to the Washington-Dallas game, ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe tried getting an interview with Colt McCoy. He was rudely turned away by Washington PR man Tony Wyllie—and a camera was there to catch the whole thing.
(Vine via Brian Floyd)
This struck me as weird live. It’s getting a lot of coverage on the web, but, given that McCoy appeared in a big group with the ESPN hosts like a minute later, it’s occurred to me that this guy was under orders to move him to a specific location ASAP rather than answering the questions of a reporter who just happened to be in the vicinity.
The guy ended up getting his interview a half hour later. I’m guessing there was a pecking order and that guy wasn’t adhering to it.
Probably, but still. It looks soooo bad. Especially given the teams’ name.
What if it’s ‘no, don’t stop’? Comma placement is important.
John Sutcliffe is from ESPN Deportes and as someone who was forced to watch ESPN Deportes for 5 years, he is horrible at his job and a twat.
I laughed harder than I should have.
Well we know the slurs won’t draft Jameis Winston.
HA HA HA HA HA!
This is pretty much what you expect from such a shitty franchise.
Is it just me, or did anyone else automatically think of this song after seeing the clip:
[www.youtube.com]
Jameis Winston’s theme song, me thinks.
promises an interview but then takes it away….mmmm indian giver perhaps?