Baseball is officially back, and opening day in the Major Leagues is indeed worthy of celebration. For many northern cities it means that spring is actually coming. And for baseball fans as a whole, it means home runs are finally back.

Adidas is just as excited as you are for opening day, and it got together some of its athletes to drop a new campaign in honor if baseball’s return. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge leads off the “What’s on Your Feet” campaign, and he’s joined by other Major Leaguers like Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, National League MVP Kris Bryant, defending World Series champion Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and players like Trea Turner (Nationals), Byron Buxton (Twins) and Billy Hamilton (Reds)

The ad promotes the footwear company’s two new baseball cleats for the season: the adizero Afterburner and the Boost Icon Gold Pack. The adidas-sponsored athletes in the video are wearing both cleats, of course, and just generally looking ready to get on the field after a long, weird winter.

