Aaron Rodgers Took A Shot At The Falcons For Piping In Crowd Noise

#Super Bowl LI #NFL Playoffs #Atlanta Falcons #Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers
Associate Editor
01.21.17

USA TODAY Sports

If you like football games that involve a whole bunch of points and yards gained through the air, Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup between Atlanta and Green Bay is for you. It pits the league’s premier big-play offense in Atlanta against Aaron Rodgers, who is on another level right now.

The game will take place in Atlanta, and the atmosphere should be electric. To Rodgers, though, there’s reason for skepticism as to where the noise in the Georgia Dome will come from.

While this is a shot at Falcons fans, it’s also a swipe at the organization. Back in 2015, the NFL fined Atlanta $350,000 and stripped them of a pick in the 2016 Draft for pumping in artificial crowd noise during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In fairness, the team has parted ways with the person who was behind this and the environment for last week’s Falcons-Seahawks game was great, but this is still a good piece of banter from Rodgers.

Falcons fans will want to be as loud as possible, anyway, because the team will need all the help it can get to throw Rodgers off his game. The Packers’ signal caller has played four times in Atlanta, and while the Packers are 2-2, Rodgers has been outstanding.

It’s going to get really, really loud in the Georgia Dome. The crowd won’t need any help getting fired up, but this comment from Rodgers will definitely help motivate Falcons fans on Sunday.

(Via Sporting News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI#NFL Playoffs#Atlanta Falcons#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers
TAGSAARON RODGERSATLANTA FALCONSGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL PLAYOFFSSuper Bowl LI

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP