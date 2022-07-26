Aaron Rodgers Pulled Up To Packers Camp Dressed As Nic Cage In ‘Con Air’

Last year was, well, let’s just say an eventful one for Aaron Rodgers. He won a fourth MVP award, dominating in the regular season before a dreadful first round loss to the Niners in the playoffs, but also found himself as the NFL’s posterchild for vaccine misinformation with his numerous appearances on the Pat McAfee Show throughout the season.

As Green Bay prepares for the 2022 season, they’re hopeful Rodgers can put that latter part behind him and continue playing at an MVP level as he gets ready to turn 39 during the season. That will be a tall order, as Rodgers will have to navigate this season without the presence of his longtime favorite target, as Davante Adams now resides in Las Vegas playing for the Raiders.

On Tuesday, players around the league reported to training camp, including Rodgers, who is looking to get back to being everyone’s favorite NFL movie dork by dressing up in a startlingly good cosplay of Nic Cage’s character, U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe, from the beloved 1997 flick, Con Air.

Rodgers posted the side-by-side of him and Cage on Instagram, showing how close he got to the real look, along with the necessary “put the bunny back in the box” caption.

It’s not the first time Rodgers has gone all out for a costume, as he first grew out his hair so he could dress up as John Wick for Halloween, and has kept the hair, apparently for cosplay versatility as it works wonders for Cameron Poe as well.