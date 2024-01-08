Aaron Rodgers played four snaps of football this season for the New York Jets before tearing his Achilles, but the former 4-time MVP managed to remain in headlines throughout the season thanks to his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

It was there that Rodgers pushed his plans to return from a torn Achilles in record time, insisting he was going to give it a go again this season all the way until it was time for that to be the case and he cited the combination of the Jets not being good enough and his Achilles not being healthy enough to play NFL football again just yet. Beyond that, he continued to float various conspiracies and blast ESPN (the network he was being paid to be a guest on), but it was all his typical ramblings and wasn’t until recently that he really got himself into hot water.

That was when he decided to say on live television that Jimmy Kimmel (who, like McAfee, is a very highly paid Disney employee) would show up on the Jeffery Epstein list when court documents were unsealed. Kimmel quickly responded by threatening legal action against Rodgers, which prompted a half-assed apology from McAfee on the grounds that Rodgers was “just talking shit,” a full-assed apology from ESPN, and the ball now being in Kimmel’s court as to whether he wants to really escalate things further by taking this to court.

With that as the backdrop for what Rodgers has been up to this season, let’s check out his latest quote to the media about the Jets going into next season.

Aaron Rodgers on the #Jets learning from this season: "Anything in this building that we're doing that has nothing to do with winning needs to be assessed. Everything that we do has to have a purpose … the bullshit that has nothing to do with winning has to get out of the… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 8, 2024

I’ll give him this, he is absolutely correct. The Jets should come into next season with the explicit goal of eliminating distractions and focusing on the work needed to be done on the field to win, because they’re beyond the point of anyone respecting any talk from them until they do that. However, many were quick to point out that Rodgers will probably need to heed his own advice and maybe not do a weekly national TV appearance in which he maybe sets himself up for lawsuits if he is serious about the whole “cut the BS that has nothing to do with winning.”

We’ll find out if he and the team manage to do that in 8 months when the Jets return to the field.