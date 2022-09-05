AEW Has Crowned Its First Trios Champions

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions by winning the trios tournament and overcoming the Dark Order and their former partner “Hangman” Adam Page in the finals at All Out Sunday night in Chicago.

The end saw Page drop his tag partner John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat, which led to Omega pinning Silver for the win.

The first ever #AEW World Trios Champions – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks!

Omega returned to AEW following a nine-month absence earlier last month, becoming the surprise partner for the Bucks in their run through the tournament. Omega reportedly dealt with a slew of injuries he’d been holding off on getting fixed including shoulder, knee, and abdomen injuries per the Wrestling Observer, which led to the elongated time off.

“Kenny Omega is currently recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. The recovery from this will take about ten weeks. He will be getting surgery to repair his sports hernia at the end of March and that’s about a two-month recovery. There are other things he’s also taking care of,” Meltzer wrote.

Omega and the Bucks needed wins over La Faccion Ingobernable, United Empire, and eventually wrapped up arguably the longest running storyline with another twist to claim the first-ever AEW trios championship. Omega’s return comes after he dropped the AEW heavyweight title to Hangman Page back in November at AEW Full Gear.