Last week, news emerged that All Elite Wrestling owners Shad and Tony Khan were among the potential buyers of WWE as Vince McMahon continues to lead the sale of the worldwide leader in sports entertainment.

Khan isn’t exactly cooling the rumors of his interest, speaking on The Maggie and Perloff Show:

“I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level,” he said. (H/T Fightful)

“With AEW, we’ve shown that we can build a company. Even when I purchased Ring of Honor, that’s a very different thing than WWE, but Ring of Honor is a company with 20 years of history and I really have enjoyed running it and we’ve shown that we’re at all time highs in terms of every business metric since we relaunched it and it’s only going to get better. AEW is my main focus, but certainly, when that news is out there, it’s very interesting. Stay tuned to AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, you never know when I’m going to address something. On the other hand, it’s very preliminary to talk about that process. If there is a process there, which it sounds like there may be, I’m interested in being part of it.”

In recent weeks, Vince McMahon made his official return to WWE’s board of directors, followed by Stephanie McMahon’s near immediate resignation from the company. Shortly after, rumors swirled that Saudi Arabia was finalizing a deal to acquire WWE, but those reports were premature. A Barron’s report added that an offer from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which backs the golf league LIV, is “more likely” than a purchase by the Khans considering WWE’s presence in the country and its ongoing 10-year deal for premium live events.

However unlikely it is that WWE ends up under the same umbrella as AEW, Khan at least knows it’s good for business to keep this story going.