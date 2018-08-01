Alabama Is An Astounding Betting Favorite To Reach The College Football Playoff Once Again

The arrival of August means that the 2018 college football season is only a month away. Given the madness surrounding the sport, there are all kinds of angles to discuss and one of them happens to be the world of handicapping. Of course, sports wagering is now legal in a few additional places (with more to come) in the United States and, in the recent past, placing hard-earned dollars on the Alabama Crimson Tide has generally been a good idea.

With that in mind, the good folks at BetOnline.ag have released odds to simply reach the College Football Playoff and, predictably, Nick Saban’s team is seen as the favorite to do so. However, the Crimson Tide are overwhelming favorites to the point where handicappers must lay a heavy price to wager on them.

