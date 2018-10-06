



Finally, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team managed to catch a break. Nick Saban’s squad is still at the point in its season where it runs up the score against opponents, and this week, the Crimson Tide are in Fayetteville to take on SEC West foe Arkansas. Alabama was a 35-point favorite, and because they’re Alabama, it only took them three offensive plays to open up a 14-0 lead.

The first touchdown took one play on the first drive, when Tua Tagovailoa and Irv Smith teamed up for a 76-yard touchdown reception. The second took literally twice as long — the Crimson Tide needed two plays to make it to the end zone, but the way they managed to do it was a bit unconventional.

After a Damien Harris rush for one yard, Tagovailoa found Smith once more. It looked like the tight end was going to eventually get taken down after fighting through a whole bunch of Razorback tackles, but eventually, Arkansas was able to force a fumble. But only good things happen to Alabama, the ball bounced into the careful arms of Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was tackled into the end zone for six.



Alabama is just making up new ways to score for fun. pic.twitter.com/Ji5WEIjin0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 6, 2018

Between the time it took me to start this post and the time it took me to finish it, Alabama scored again. In the first quarter alone, their touchdown drives took 21 seconds, 50 seconds, and two minutes and 51 seconds. Arkansas was able to get one back, but still, the Crimson Tide are cruising.

We’re only just now getting into October, but I think it’s safe to say that Alabama is pretty good.