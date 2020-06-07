Amanda Nunes (20-4) earned a decision victory over Felicia Spencer (8-2) to successfully defend her featherweight title Saturday night at UFC 250 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes opened the first with a handful of snapping right-handed shots before Spencer pushed the champ backwards and attempted to maintain the clinch. Nunes instead tossed Spencer to the ground and controlled everything as Spencer attempted to move into a position of control. Nunes dropped heavy elbows and opened a gash on Spencer’s forehead before the end of the round.

The second and third was much of the same, with Nunes going back to her overhand right over and again while mixing it up with heavy calf kicks. About midway through the second, Spencer looked for the takedown yet again, but Nunes stuffed it. In the third, Nunes caught a leg kick and just tossed Spencer, disinterested in participating on the ground.

In the fourth and fifth, Spencer was barely able to move on her lead leg, as Nunes continued to pepper it with leg kicks. Nunes continued to layer jabs, blistering overhand rights and the occasional head kick. Nunes even mixed in a takedown just to show Spencer she could.

Nunes last loss in the Octagon against Cat Zingano nearly six years ago in September 2014. Her win over Spencer was her first featherweight title defense after beating Cyborg in 2018. In recent years, Nunes has cleaned out the featherweight and bantamweight divisions, with wins over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Spencer’s heart was on full display Saturday night when she suffered just the second loss of her career. Her only other loss came at the hands of Cyborg last year.