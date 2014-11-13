Amanda Seyfried On Attending Her First New York Knicks Game: ‘I Don’t Need To Come Back’

You’ll excuse my wild ignorance here because I’m not all that familiar with Amanda Seyfried. After Mean Girls I kinda lost track of her. I’m told the 28-year-old actress has been in several movies since then, most notably Les Miserables, Chloe, Mamma Mia!, Gone, and Lovelace. Yes, shockingly, I’m not familiar with any of those films.

Anyway, Ms. Seyfried attended last night’s Orlando Magic-New York Knicks game and, well, she’s not coming back … EVER. It was her FIRST and LAST game. She ain’t about that basketball life, obviously.

I’m not going to read too much into this but LOL, your 2014-2015 New York Knicks, everyone. By the way, they lost the game when J.R. Smith threw up a wild brick at the buzzer.

The struggle is real.

