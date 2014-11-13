Amanda Seyfried On Attending Her First New York Knicks Game: ‘I Don’t Need To Come Back’

You’ll excuse my wild ignorance here because I’m not all that familiar with Amanda Seyfried. After Mean Girls I kinda lost track of her. I’m told the 28-year-old actress has been in several movies since then, most notably Les Miserables, Chloe, Mamma Mia!, Gone, and Lovelace. Yes, shockingly, I’m not familiar with any of those films.
Anyway, Ms. Seyfried attended last night’s Orlando Magic-New York Knicks game and, well, she’s not coming back … EVER. It was her FIRST and LAST game. She ain’t about that basketball life, obviously.
I’m not going to read too much into this but LOL, your 2014-2015 New York Knicks, everyone. By the way, they lost the game when J.R. Smith threw up a wild brick at the buzzer.
The struggle is real.
Justin Long didn’t even do anything and he’s still the worst part of this video.
He ruined “Waiting” for me.
I wonder if it was the Knicks that turned her off of ever coming back(completely understandable), or if she overheard one of the following conversations that was likely taking place around her:
1) Amare might be broken down, but he’s totally worth $24 million per year cause he was great in Phoenix
2) Next year we’ll be great because great players want to come play for the Knicks.
3) Isiah Thomas wasn’t that bad of a GM or coach
To be fair, Isiah’s better than what they have now.
@Darkofnight916
Remember when Amare got into a fight with a fire extinguisher case and lost?
@The Curse of Marino, in his defense Amare just plays basketball whereas fire extinguishers tame flames that could take down full buildings in a single blaze.
His blind ass never stood a chance
@ Wheres Labeouf? Didn’t Amare punch the case in the glass. I mean you have to give him credit for at least going for the soft spot. Was Amare supposed to know that glass breaks.
Is this a pregnancy announcement?
chloe was good for hot lesbian action between seyfried and julianne “RedBeard” moore.
