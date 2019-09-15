Horse racing news has been pretty wild these days, especially during a time where its biggest series of events — the Triple Crown — is months away. Earlier this week we learned that Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018, actually failed a drug test before the Kentucky Derby. And now another one of our horsey heroes has had their reputation besmirched by allegations of malfeasance.

Another Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown for the first time in nearly four decades in 2015, recently saw one of its offsprings sell for a record price. But vice president Mike Pence has apparently taken it upon himself to drag a heroic sporting figure’s name through the proverbial mud.

On Saturday, Pence was speaking in Baltimore at a policy retreat for House Republicans and claimed that when he visited American Pharoah, the horse bit him. Hard.

Here's Mike Pence making bizarre facial expressions while telling a story today about American Pharoah purportedly biting him. The manager of the farm where the incident allegedly occurred has already gone on record to say it never happened: https://t.co/G6KeVBNbK6 pic.twitter.com/PPBMI5qICC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019

“Andy and I are standing there posing for the cameras, and American Pharaoh bit me so hard on the arm I almost collapsed,” Pence said, stopping to laugh.

The story isn’t just equine slander for slander’s sake, Pence was using it as a metaphor for adversity in politics.

“I just gritted my teeth and smiled because you know what, in our line of work you’re gonna get bit sometimes but you keep fighting forward,” Pence said.

The problem is, the humans closest to American Pharoah say it never happened. Pence’s visit to Ashford Stud Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, came in March of 2018, when he was campaigning for Republican Garland “Andy” Barr. But farm manager Dermott Ryan told McClachy DC that it didn’t happen.