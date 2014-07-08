ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Lost All His Credibility Last Night, Thanks To Justin Bieber

Assuming he had any in the first place. Jay Williams is a college basketball reporter analyst for ESPN, and when he’s not screaming at Woody Paige to lay off his CLEARLY marked sandwich, he’s getting his mind blown by Justin Bieber. Last night Williams tweeted that he spent two hours with Beebs in an airplane or extremely douche-y coffin, and after only 120 minutes, he’s certain that he’s “changing lives.”

If by “changing lives,” he means, “increasing the self-eardrum mutilation rate,” then yes.