ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Lost All His Credibility Last Night, Thanks To Justin Bieber

#ESPN #Justin Bieber #Twitter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.08.14 22 Comments

Assuming he had any in the first place. Jay Williams is a college basketball reporter analyst for ESPN, and when he’s not screaming at Woody Paige to lay off his CLEARLY marked sandwich, he’s getting his mind blown by Justin Bieber. Last night Williams tweeted that he spent two hours with Beebs in an airplane or extremely douche-y coffin, and after only 120 minutes, he’s certain that he’s “changing lives.”

If by “changing lives,” he means, “increasing the self-eardrum mutilation rate,” then yes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Justin Bieber#Twitter
TAGSESPNJAY WILLIAMSJustin BieberTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP