Getty Image

At this point in his career, Andrew Luck always seems to be dealing with some sort of injury. The Indianapolis Colts’ star signal caller is one of the NFL’s best when he’s able to take the field, but even though he played 16 games last year, Luck is known for either missing time due to or playing through some type of serious knock, like when he missed the entire 2017 campaign due to shoulder surgery.

The latest ailment that struck Luck has been a calf injury that he suffered back in April. While Colts coach Frank Reich said the team wanted to let him rest during minicamp back in May, the belief at the time was that Luck could have been ready to play in the event they had a game that Sunday. Fast forward to Tuesday — skipping over Luck missing the rest of minicamp and some less-than-ideal training camp performances (this write-up by Zak Keefer of The Athletic will bring you up to speed) — where we got this remarkably revealing quote from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Jim Irsay was on @SiriusXMNFL yesterday. FWIW, Irsay said Andrew Luck is dealing with a ‘small little bone’ issue. Nothing to do with the Achilles tendon. Irsay: “But I really feel very confident that he’s going to find his way through this thing.” https://t.co/mY0TTVTPtg — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 13, 2019

The assumption here is that Luck’s injury has either turned into something else or that he’s dealing with both calf and ankle issues, neither of which would be ideal. The injury was also addressed by Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who broke down how the injury has gone from a calf issue into an ankle problem.