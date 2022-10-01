shohei ohtani
The Angels And Shohei Ohtani Will Avoid Arbitration Thanks To A 1-Year, $30 Million Contract

Shohei Ohtani will cash in on his spectacular play for the Los Angeles Angels. While Ohtani has not put pen to paper on a long-term contract extension with the team and is still slated to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday afternoon that they agreed to a 1-year deal with Ohtani to avoid going through the arbitration process this offseason.

The team says that the terms of the deal will pay Ohtani $30 million for the 2023 campaign.

Jeff Passan added that this is a record-setting deal for the 2021 AL MVP, as no one has ever received more money as an arbitration-eligible player.

While there is a good chance he does not go back-to-back as the AL MVP due to Aaron Judge’s season, Ohtani has been nothing short of a marvel for the Angels. One of the few bright spots on a team that will miss the postseason, Ohtani has managed to get the job done at the plate and on the mount, as he is hitting .276 with a .888 OPS, 34 home runs, and 94 RBIs. As a pitcher, Ohtani has racked up a 15-8 record with a 2.35 ERA and 213 strikeouts. He’ll almost certainly get more than $30 million a year when he hits free agency, but for now, he’ll get that as a pretty nice payday.

