Antonio Brown’s Bizarre Week 2 Ended With Him Saying ‘Trade Me’ After Criticism

09.17.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It was a weird week for Antonio Brown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, losing by a 42-37 score that didn’t fully explain the kind of bizarre performance arrived from the team. In short, the Steelers fell behind by three scores early and generated all kinds of explosiveness on offense, but generally failed to post any resistance to Kansas City’s ridiculous offense on the way to the loss.

As for Brown individually, he accounted for a respectable 67 yards on nine catches, though it has to be noted that the All-Pro wide receiver was targeted 17 (!) times and this showing fell well short of his normal level of efficiency. Beyond that, both Jesse James and JuJu Smith-Schuster eclipsed the 100-yard mark through the air during the game and both managed to score touchdowns despite less big-picture attention in the way of targets.

In addition to the generally dismal afternoon from a success standpoint, Brown had some odd moments during the game itself. The TV broadcast on CBS showed Brown and Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner getting into it on the sideline.

Around The Web

TAGSAntonio BrownPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP