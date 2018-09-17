Getty Image

It was a weird week for Antonio Brown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, losing by a 42-37 score that didn’t fully explain the kind of bizarre performance arrived from the team. In short, the Steelers fell behind by three scores early and generated all kinds of explosiveness on offense, but generally failed to post any resistance to Kansas City’s ridiculous offense on the way to the loss.

As for Brown individually, he accounted for a respectable 67 yards on nine catches, though it has to be noted that the All-Pro wide receiver was targeted 17 (!) times and this showing fell well short of his normal level of efficiency. Beyond that, both Jesse James and JuJu Smith-Schuster eclipsed the 100-yard mark through the air during the game and both managed to score touchdowns despite less big-picture attention in the way of targets.

In addition to the generally dismal afternoon from a success standpoint, Brown had some odd moments during the game itself. The TV broadcast on CBS showed Brown and Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner getting into it on the sideline.