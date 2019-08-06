Antonio Brown Explains To His Kids Big Ben Isn’t His QB Anymore On The ‘Hard Knocks’ Premiere

08.06.19 3 hours ago

HBO

We are a month away from the start of the NFL season, with training camp underway and the preseason starting this week for most teams.

For 31 teams, that means going about their business as usual, making decisions behind closed doors as they work towards setting their 53-man roster for the 2019 season. For the Oakland Raiders, it means it’s about time for everyone to get a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations for the season thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks, which premieres Tuesday night and features quite the cast of characters, from coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock to star players like Antonio Brown and Derek Carr.

Oakland hopes the Carr to Brown connection can become one of the leagues top quarterback-receiver tandems, bringing their offense back to life in the process. However, there’s still a relationship on the field that needs to be built between the two. As we learned in a first clip from the Hard Knocks premiere, it’s still very early in their working relationship, so much so that Brown’s kids were a bit confused as to who was their dad’s quarterback now.

TOPICS#Hard Knocks
TAGSAntonio BrownBen RoethlisbergerHARD KNOCKSOAKLAND RAIDERSPITTSBURGH STEELERS
