The Antonio Brown Era in Oakland was as brief as it was eventful, with a number of issues between Brown, helmets, frozen feet and the Raiders plaguing a few months of chaos.

Now that the dust has settled and Brown is no longer on the team we are learning more about what exactly went down between Brown and the Raiders. And according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Brown was very active in forcing his own exit from Oakland.

Antonio Brown sought advice from social media consultants on how he could accelerate his release from the Raiders, accoring to @mortreport. pic.twitter.com/lXBQmxOB4Z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 8, 2019

“Antonio Brown during the week actually sought advice from social media consultants how he could accelerate his release from the Raiders,” Mort said. “This all started with him releasing the letter from Mike Mayock that he was being fined. He put that out on social media, which led to the confrontation.”

Mortensen noted that Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted there was a “robust market” for Brown’s services once he hit free agency, so it makes sense that a disgruntled Brown would be willing to hit it.

This isn’t a huge surprise when you think about it, though it certainly does explain his actions. Brown’s social media antics this offseason have felt odd at times, but carefully cultivated. Even the video he posted to his YouTube channel on Saturday, chronicling his reaction to the release he apparently wanted to trigger, was coordinated. Two cameras are on him capturing the moment in high definition.

Brown got what he wanted, and now he plays for the Patriots. It’s all over for him in Oakland, but now it’s clear just how badly he wanted out.