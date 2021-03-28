There are few things that bring people more joy than husky athletes excelling at the highest level, with football producing the most regular occurrences of beefy excellence. Oftentimes, we are blessed with large man feats of athleticism at the NFL Combine, as the big fellas get to show why they are freaks of nature by running blistering 40 times even when pushing 350-plus pounds. There is also a long lineage of husky kickers, headlined by legendary Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who proved a little extra heft can make the ball go a long way.

While we won’t get an actual combine this year to bask in the glory of the big fellas, spring football is in full swing at smaller colleges across the country, and on Saturday we were blessed with the emergence of a new beefy kicking sensation. Arizona Christian won the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title on Saturday thanks to some last second heroics from kicker Nestor Higuera, who booted through a 46 yard field goal to beat Southwestern Assemblies of God University and seal the championship for the Firestorm.

It’s hard to tell from where this video is shot from, but Higuera is an absolute unit, checking in at 5’5, 285 pounds of pure kicking power.

Arizona Christian Wins SAC Championship with Last Second Field Goal

Higuera is a beast, going 37-for-39 on PATs this season and 7-of-10 on field goals, including this game-winner, and if you were wondering if the man has swagger to match, he absolutely does.

Salute to a big kicking king, and he apparently isn’t even the biggest kicker in his family as his brother, Juaquin Rodriguez, is listed at 5’7, 287 as just a freshman as a kicker/punter at ACU.