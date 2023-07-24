The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Atlanta Falcons

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

After trading Matt Ryan last offseason, the Falcons chose to bring along Desmond Ridder (70 OVR) slowly, starting Marcus Mariota most of the year. Now, they’ll turn things over to Ridder and see what he’s got for a year, with a clear plan to rely heavily on the running game with Cordarrelle Patterson (85 OVR) and first-round pick Bijan Robinson (81 OVR). In the passing game, other recent first round picks figure to be prominent, with Drake London (80 OVR) and Kyle Pitts (87 OVR) as the expected top targets for Ridder, as Arthur Smith builds his offense around a rushing attack and big receiving threats. On defense, the Falcons have a strong front with Grady Jarrett (86 OVR) and Calais Campbell (85 OVR), along with a good secondary helmed by Jessie Bates III (91 OVR) and AJ Terrell (87 OVR). Whether they have the linebacker play to bridge between those two strengths is the question for this Atlanta defense, but in an NFC South without a clearly dominant team, there’s a chance for the Falcons to be in the mix should Ridder pop. If not, they’ll likely look to get a high draft pick to land their QB of the future next year.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Falcons, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Desmond Ridder: 70

Taylor Heinicke: 68

Feleipe Franks: 60

Logan Woodside: 52

RB

Cordarrelle Patterson: 85

Bijan Robinson: 81

Tyler Allgeier: 78

Caleb Huntley: 64

Avery Williams: 62

FB

Keith Smith II: 63

WR

Drake London: 80

Mack Hollins: 74

Scotty Miller: 73

KhaDarel Hodge: 71

Penny Hart: 66

Frank Darby: 64

TE

Kyle Pitts: 87

Jonnu Smith: 74

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 64

John Fitzpatrick: 64

Parker Hesse: 59

Liam McCullough: 32

LT

Jake Matthews: 82

Ethan Greenidge: 54

RT

Kaleb McGary: 78

Joshua Miles: 55

LG

Matthew Bergeron: 71

Matt Hennessy: 70

Justin Shaffer: 64

Kyle Hinton: 59

RG

Chris Lindstrom: 93

Jalen Mayfield: 68

Jovaughn Gwyn: 64

C

Drew Dalman: 73

Jonotthan Harrison: 65

Ryan Neuzil: 57

DT

Eddie Goldman: 75

Carlos Davis: 63

LE

David Onyemata: 75

Timmy Horne: 62

Lacale London: 61

RE

Grady Jarrett: 86

Calais Campbell: 85

Ta’Quon Graham: 69

Joe Gaziano: 62

LOLB

Bud Dupree: 73

Arnold Ebiketie: 71

Adetokunbo Ogundeji: 65

MLB

Kaden Elliss: 73

Mykal Walker: 73

Troy Andersen: 66

Tae Davis: 65

Nate Landman: 63

Andre Smith Jr.: 63

Dorian Etheridge: 60

ROLB

Lorenzo Carter: 77

Zach Harrison: 68

DeAngelo Malone: 67

CB

A.J. Terrell Jr.: 87

Mike Hughes: 77

Jeff Okudah: 77

Tre Flowers: 74

Clark Phillips III: 71

Darren Hall: 68

Dee Alford: 66

Cornell Armstrong: 66

SS

Richie Grant: 77

Jaylinn Hawkins: 72

DeMarcco Hellams: 65

FS

Jessie Bates III: 91

Micah Abernathy: 62

Lukas Denis: 59

K

Younghoe Koo: 80

P

Bradley Pinion: 76