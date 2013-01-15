Attention New York Lawmakers: Here Are Some Very Good Reasons To Legalize MMA

Much to the shock of many people who probably had no idea this is true, professional mixed martial arts matches are currently banned in New York. In fact, New York is just one of two states in which our favorite fighting sport is still banned, with the other being – you know what? Screw that state. It doesn’t even deserve to be named. As for New York, the lawmakers are at least trying.
As Mixed Martial Arts continues to grow in popularity, New York government officials are trying again to bring fights to the state. Currently, professional MMA matches are banned in New York. But Senator Joe Griffo is supporting a bill that would make amateur and professional fights legal.
While the bill has already been stalled by the assembly twice, Griffo says he thinks this year will be different.
“The Senate has passed it several times,” he said. “I’m hopeful now with the new sponsor in the Assembly that we can really see progress there and have this bill before the governor for his signature.”
Griffo says bringing this sport to New York will lead to an economic boost across the state. (Via YNN, H/T to Stephen Douglas)
As MMA fans, we should be outraged that New York state – home to the capital city of the entire world – has made it illegal for a UFC event to be hosted at Madison Square Garden. Again, at least NY lawmakers are trying, but in case they’re going to fail again like they did last May, let me give them our official argument on why they should want to host UFC events in their state.
Good afternoon, honorable ladies and gentlemen of the New York state government. Thank you for taking this time to hear my argument as to why your great state should host MMA and specifically UFC events. Actually, ladies, go ahead and leave the room, because I’m going to talk directly to the men.
*waits for ladies to leave the room*
All right, guv bros. Here’s why you should change this stupid, archaic law. This is Arianny Celeste:
And this is Brittney Palmer:
In conclusion, you should want to have UFC events in New York City immediately. Thank you.
culinary union, bro, culinary union
They and Bob Rilley such doushebags.
NY is fucked up. Liberal in so many ways: bars open until early morning hours, can buy booze 7 days a week (including 190 proof grain alcohol), gay marriage, toughest gun laws in America, you can gamble on lotteries, at casinos and horse tracks (btw, I’m not against any of these except for the gun laws), but MMA matches are banned. Like I said, NY is fucked up.
Also, the Brittney Palmer picture is perfection.
And yet boxing and kickboxing is all fine and dandy.
MMA will be legalized eventually and everyone will wonder why it was ever banned.
MMA is banned to protect the interests of boxing at MSG. No other reason why.
Screw MSg, they can have their boxing, MMA can go to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Once again, NYC fucking things up for us upstate NY folks.
Why is it banned?
One of the big reasons/rumors I’ve seen is that the Culinary workers union is pissed at the Fertitta brothers because they use non-union labor at their Vegas casinos, so the union wants to get back at the Fertittas/Zuffa by keeping them out of a lucrative location.
What Lobster Mobster said times 100. A damn shame.
So, they aren’t even paranoid about the gangs showing up and killing each other at the event like stupid Vancouver, Canada? It’s over a dumb culinary union? Lammmmmme.
What, no Logan? She’s just so long and awesome…